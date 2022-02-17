Stomagienics expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Stomagienics, Inc. (Stomagienics), a company that provides innovative solutions for cancer survivors and others who have undergone ostomy surgery, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The company will create 30 new jobs over the next three years.

Launched in 2018, Stomagienics is committed to delivering products that are easy to use and essential to ostomy care. The founders recognized the opportunity for improved ostomy care following a family member’s surgery. The lack of control over stoma output led to the company’s patented StomaGenie pouch replacement cartridge, which gives ostomy patients control of output and allows for a hygienic and sanitary experience.

Located at 1200 Woodruff Road in Greenville, Stomagienics’ expansion includes facilities and equipment for sales and operations; production of its StomaGenie pouch replacement cartridge; and research and development.

The expansion is expected to be complete by August 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Stomagienics team should email the company.

QUOTES

“The support and resources made available to us through state and local programs, along with outstanding private sector talent, have been instrumental in our development and make Greenville, South Carolina a great place to start and grow a business. We have gained access to project grants, intellectual property (IP) development, Medicare reimbursement expertise and connections to leading universities, clinical staff and life sciences professionals. Our partnerships with SCBIO, GADC, SCRA and NEXT are all positive factors as we seek capital to reach the next level in our development.”-Stomagienics Co-Founder and COO Theresa Johnson

“When a homegrown company experiences success within our borders, all of South Carolina wins. We are particularly proud of the fantastic work Stomagienics is doing every day to improve the lives of people around the world. We congratulate Stomagienics and look forward to many more years of their success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s life sciences industry is booming, and today’s announcement by Stomagienics in Greenville County is just the latest example. Their expansion not only proves that South Carolina has the business environment where life sciences companies can succeed, but that we have the talented workforce in place to handle the most innovative jobs.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It is particularly rewarding when a homegrown organization like Stomagienics chooses to grow and expand its presence in Greenville County. This is evidence that our strategic focus on helping existing industry grow is paying off, and that our strategic emphasis on medical devices and life science organizations is producing results. We congratulate Stomagienics on this major step forward and wish them continued success into the future.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows