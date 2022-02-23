SofoTaxi VIP Membership Launch

SofoTaxi, a premium taxi service in the Airdrie area; is excited to announce its new VIP membership package available to its customers and riders.

AB, CANADA, February 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- SofoTaxi prides itself on providing a variety of luxury transportation services with the same great rates customer won't be finding anywhere else. The VIP membership includes things such as airport pickups and dropoffs, hourly hire service for longer trips inside the city of Airdrie, as well as door and luggage service that makes travel easy.SofoTaxi's services are also backed with the variety of guarantees, meaning customer'll receive fast pickups from drivers, safe driving practices and background checks for drivers, and the use of quickest available routes to make sure customer get from A to B without wasting too much time.Plus, SofoTaxi believes in surge-free fares, cashless payments, and the ability to book and reserve taxis either for immediate or later use. Plus, the taxi rates are lower than other taxi companies in the Airdrie area, and VIP members can receive 10% discounts on SofoTaxi services.To find out more about VIP memberships with SofoTaxi and how to sign up, visit https://sofotaxiairdrie.ca/vipmembership/ today for all the information customer need regarding SofoTaxi's newest premium taxi innovation!vipmembership - Sofo Taxi Airdrie