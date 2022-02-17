Sponsorship Program Announced for Ultimate Judy Garland Fragrance Experience in Hollywood on June 10, 2022

Lorna Luft, Liza Minnelli and Vince Spinnato on set with Entertainment Tonight discussing the unisex fragrance, JUDY - A GARLAND FRAGRANCE by Vincenzo Spinnato

TurnKey Beauty’s The Garland Group Creates Once in a Lifetime Experience for Fans to Get Involved in the Official Judy Garland Unisex Fragrance Reveal

This smells like momma!” — Liza Minnelli

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary actress and entertainer, Judy Garland, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 10, 2022. To honor Ms. Garland on this date, an official unisex fine fragrance reveal: Judy – A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato and a 100th Birthday gala will take place in Hollywood.The fan-generated scent, which America voted on through Modern Luxury Media, has been closely developed by ‘certified nose’ and cosmetic chemist Vince Spinnato with daughters Lorna Luft and Liza Minelli, and is the first official product from the Judy Garland family and Garland Heirs Trust.“We might be a small boutique company, but we’re mighty in experience, ingenuity, and drive,” says Vince Spinnato, President / CEO of TurnKey Beauty, Inc. Spinnato is fresh off an interview with Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft on Entertainment Tonight in which they discussed the life of Judy Garland, her upcoming 100th birthday and the unisex fine fragrance Spinnato was tapped to create by the Garland Family and the Garland Heirs Trust.Rising costs and product shortages – whether resulting from inflation, COVID, or supply chain issues – all present their own challenges in this tremendous undertaking. “But, truthfully, probably the biggest challenge for me is financing,” says Spinnato. “I’m not a huge conglomerate with all sorts of financial backing, so we need to be extra creative in attracting Sponsors and Investors alike.”As a result, Spinnato is encouraging fans and friends to get more involved in the ‘Judy Garland 100th Birthday Celebration & Fragrance Reveal’ gala through a Sponsorship Program outlining seven different packages for a one-of-a-kind, ‘ultimate’ experience. Ticket offerings to the gala will be limited in number as will the opportunity to purchase the limited edition, 100th Celebratory JUDY fragrance bottle online. The fragrance reveal takes place in Hollywood on June 10, 2022, what would have been Ms. Garland’s 100th birthday.This is the second time Spinnato is calling on America to get ‘involved’ in the creation of this fragrance. The first time was when America voted on a scent they liked best to represent Ms. Garland through a September 2021 partnership with Modern Luxury Media in which three different scents were displayed in their magazines across the country. “One of these scents was chosen by America in this first-time-ever-tried endeavor to let America have a say as to what the fragrance should smell like,” says Spinnato. “I then took the scent America chose and refined it, working closely with daughters Lorna Luft and Liza Minnelli. And, I think we hit a home run as Liza recently said ‘It smells like Mama’!”According to Spinnato, while the Garland Family and the Garland Heirs Trust could have selected a large, national, name-brand company to create a fragrance for Ms. Garland, they unanimously selected him and his boutique company. “I think a big misconception in developing a fragrance for one of the world’s greatest entertainers is that the name would automatically come with a tremendous amount of financial backing,” says Spinnato. “But that’s just not the case,” he adds.This is an ‘over the rainbow’ opportunity for Spinnato and his boutique company. “We want to continue Judy Garland’s legacy and do all the right things for her,” says Spinnato. “Ms. Garland gave the world so much – and now it’s our turn to give her back to the world.”For further information about JUDY- A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato, contact TurnKey Beauty Inc., Attn: The Garland Group, info@turnkeybeauty.net. Follow along on Instagram for key announcements and information about the release of the fragrance at, http://Instagram.com/judygarlandfragrance or visit the ‘official’ fragrance site JudyGarlandFragrance.com

Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Vince Spinnato discuss Judy Garland's 100th Birthday and unisex fragrance launch, JUDY - A GARLAND FRAGRANCE by Vincenzo Spinnato