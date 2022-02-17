Marinda Griffen CEO Competes For Mrs. Texas

Submit Release
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marinda Griffin CEO of The Wyatt and James Hair Company will be competing at Mrs Texas Pageant In April. Marinda is the current Mrs. McKinney Texas 2022.

Not only is she active in the pageant world, but Marinda is also a full-time salon owner, CEO of the Wyatt and James Hair Company, founder of the nonprofit Wyatt and James Foundation, and happy mother of two boys. The Wyatt and James Foundation gives hair toppers and wigs to children, teens, and young adults that can't financially afford them. They give confidence and beauty to an individual that suffers from alopecia or hair loos from cancer or autoimmune disease.

Mrs. McKinney is currently accepting sponsors. Current Sponsors Include: ShoeDazzle, A Loyal Society, Fredshots Photography, Yvonne's Labelle Skin Spa, Friends And Family.

The Contestants competing will be scored on Fitness, Private Interview, and Evening Gown. 25% fitness, 25% evening gown, 50% private interview.

Pageant will be April 28-30, 2022 at the Palace Theater In Corsicana, Texas. For more information go to : www.mrstexas.net

