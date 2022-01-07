Katrina Summer Releases Book and Sales Accelerator Program
We empower business leaders and their teams to make a bold impact on the world by promoting authenticity and prioritizing people”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katrina Summers, who was named a Top Women Entrepreneur of 2021, has now released the top-selling book "Sales Funnel Playbook." Her book is a guide to everything sales funnels.
"Who Is Katrina Summers?"
Katrina Summers is the Founder & CEO of KSB Agency. She's the Sales Confidence Coach and fearless leader powering the whole operation. With over ten years of corporate sales management and overseeing $80 million+ in revenue under her belt, it's safe to say that corporate sales are her true passion. She is coming into 2022 with a bang.
Her book "Sales Funnel Playbook" is now available on Amazon Kindle & Print and will soon be available online through Target, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.
Katrina Summers Brand has the solution and secrets to improving sales and creating the business one wants to achieve.
Selling ability shouldn't slow entrepreneurs down but speed up their dreams.
And we have the solution to success- The Sales Accelerator Program.
Here's what our newest program has to offer:
1)Unwavering confidence in closing sales
2)Ability to communicate offers with potential customers with conviction
3)How to nail down sales strategies so they can sell like a champ
Improve sales now with the Sales Accelerator program, get the chance to work with Katrina Summers, the Sales Queen herself, over the next six weeks.
For the SAP Program - here is the link to the waitlist https://member.ksbagency.co/waitlistSAP
* Sales Accelerator Program starts January 24
Purchase the Sales Funnel Playbook Today Here https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PBSQR7J
