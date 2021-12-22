Submit Release
Jackson County Teen Missing

"Tank" Benjamin; Missing Teenager In Texas

Benjamin “Tank” Loera has been missing for two months.

I'm begging you to help me find my son.”
— Jessica McKinney
VANDERBILT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benjamin (Tank) Loera- 16
Last seen October 28, 2021, in Vanderbilt, TX
The Jackson County Police Department is searching for Benjamin (Tank) Loera, Latino, male, 16 years old, 6’2”, 300lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a gray hoodie with a Central Baptist Academy logo and grey basketball shorts or blue jeans. Benjamin wears a size 16.5 shoe and is wearing either Digi camo army boots with the tip torn off on shoe or blue low top off-brand Converse. Shoes can not be bought in a physical store.

Three persons of interest are currently in custody; charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault are adults Casey Jenschke, Kyler Rector, and an unnamed minor, but Benjamin remains missing.

Law enforcement officials and his family believe this child to be in grave or imminent danger. Texas EquuSearch has not conducted a search.

"My son would never leave and not tell me; he would never leave his siblings. I'm begging you to help me find my son. He has dreams; he is the light of my life." says his mother, Jessica McKinney. Ms. McKinney has created a Facebook page, Bringtankhome, and is raising money through GoFundme for a private investigator.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, please call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting their website, www.crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous; you could earn a cash reward if you give information that leads to Benjamin's location or further arrests or charges.

Rose Campbell
Corralling The Campbells
+1 832-244-7675
email us here

