No more excuses! Airtight packaging is now sustainable and cost effective. CRATIV Packaging announces the launch of the CRATIV Vault.
CRATIV Solutions, Inc, a trusted leader in sustainable, child-resistant packaging is proud to announce the launch of CRATIV Vault, an airtight and environmentally responsible packaging solution for cannabis products.
The CRATIV Vault family was designed to offer a sustainable and single-layer solution for cannabis flower and edible products. Currently, brands and manufacturers seeking airtight packaging are often limited to either glass or plastic solutions. Glass products are often manufactured outside of the United States and costly to ship due to the heavy weight and the long distances required to import. Standard plastic solutions require the use of resins that are difficult to recycle and have a devastating impact on our environment if not recycled properly.
CRATIV Vault products are designed to address both the environmental impact and the logistical challenges of traditional glass and plastic packaging. Manufactured exclusively in North America, CRATIV Packaging only manufactures with durable, lightweight, and proprietary blends of sustainable materials, while honoring a commitment to reduce and displace reliance on traditional plastic materials.
With the launch of Vault, CRATIV Packaging offers a unique, airtight seal without the need for rubber or silicone gaskets in a single layer of packaging. CRATIV Vault ensures products stay as fresh as the day they were packed.
The CRATIV Advantage:
• Sustainable: CRATIV Vault products are manufactured exclusively with USDA Certified plant-based or accelerated degradation materials
• Local: All CRATIV products are proudly manufactured in North America
• Efficient: Shipped open and nested, Vault products enhance productivity and are designed for automation
• Cost Effective: With local manufacturing, shipping, and scalable efficiencies, CRATIV products are priced to eliminate the need for traditional plastic and glass offerings
About CRATIV Solutions Inc.
CRATIV Solutions Inc. (DBA CRATIV Packaging), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, is a full service packaging company, delivering premium, sustainable and child-resistant packaging solutions. With over 175 years of experience in the CPG and medical device industry, CRATIV Packaging has an innovative team, willing to go the extra mile as true Champions for Cannabis. At CRATIV we listen, we innovate, we partner, and we win together. We support the cannabis industry by providing unique, consumer friendly packaging solutions. Through integrity, collaboration, and compassion we drive new levels of compliance, promote financial gains for our customers and protect children and consumers.
