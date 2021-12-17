CRATIV SOLUTIONS INC. ANNOUNCES AIRTIGHT PACKAGING MADE FROM SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS.
CRATIV Solutions, Inc, announces launch of airtight, environmentally friendly, child resistant packaging that is designed and manufactured in North America.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRATIV Solutions, Inc, a trusted leader in sustainable and child-resistant packaging since 2015, is proud to announce the launch of the all new CRATIV Select; an airtight and sustainable solution servicing the cannabis market.
The CRATIV Select has reimagined the ruggedness and durability of the CRATIV Original and the sleek, pocket design of the CRATIV Slim with new airtight features.
The new Select line is designed and manufactured in North America and enables today’s manufacturers to offer a single-layer packaging solution that is airtight, environmentally friendly, child resistant and designed for automation.
“With the launch of CRATIV Select, we look to further empower our partners across the industry by providing safe and sustainable packaging that enables them to take advantage of time and cost efficiencies gained through automation.” Bill Ludlow, CEO of CRATIV Solutions continued, “our industry is highly competitive and the brands of tomorrow need an edge. The CRATIV Select designs provide this edge in a single-layer, airtight and automation ready package that is cost effective and environmentally friendly”.
CRATIV Select provides a competitive advantage for brands in the cannabis market:
Sustainable: All products are made from environmentally friendly materials.
Local: All products are manufactured in North America, eliminating long lead times and product delays.
Airtight: The Select line offers unrivaled airtight packaging, designed to preserve product integrity, enhance customer satisfaction and reduce the need for multi-layered packaging.
Automation Ready: CRATIV products are shipped in a nested and open position, enabling manufacturers to enhance efficiency through automation.
About CRATIV Solutions Inc.
CRATIV Solutions Inc. (DBA CRATIV Packaging), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, provides total premium packaging solutions and services. CRATIV is a full service packaging company working together with our partners to deliver a high quality, environmentally responsible and child resistant packaging solution. CRATIV prides itself as an innovative team willing to go the extra mile to operate as Champions for Cannabis, partnering with our customers to innovate various packaging needs to meet the needs of the industry while supporting and leading productivity and sustainability initiatives. It is the action behind our words which defines us.
Links: For more information visit crativpackaging.com or find @crativpackaging on IG.
Media Contact: Ashley LeCount (720) 651-9384, sales@crativpackaging.com
Ashley LeCount
CRATIV Packaging
+1 720-633-6460
