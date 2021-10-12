CRATIV Packaging Drives Sustainable Vision with 1,000 Trees Planted
CRATIV PACKAING ANNOUNCES COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH ONE TREE PLANTED “OUR PLANET, OUR HOME, OUR RESPONSIBILITY”
We have worked hard to provide our customers with a viable alternative tosingle-use and disposable plastic products, innovation and sustainability are at the core of everything we do at Crativ.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRATIV, a pioneer in sustainable, child-resistant, cannabis packaging, today announced a partnership with One Tree Planted to assist in the restoration and reforestation of natural areas impacted by the devastating fires across the U.S. and Canada.
The objectives of this new partnership include:
● Supporting global reforestation efforts
● Empowering consumers to deliver a positive impact
● Raising awareness about the importance of ecosystem restoration
● Creating a collaborative win for the environment, customers, and cannabis consumers
● Enabling the launch of our Plant Based products to enter the market as a force for good
“We have worked hard to provide our customers with a viable alternative to single-use and disposable plastic products, innovation and sustainability are at the core of everything we do at Crativ Packaging,” said CEO and founder Bill Ludlow. “With the introduction of our new environmentally responsible, accelerator and plant-based products, we wanted to go above and beyond, and be a driving force for the betterment of our environment. A partnership with One Tree planted is the perfect fit for our culture, values and mission and enables us to play a role in the vital restoration efforts needed after the destructive fires across the U.S.
CRATIV Packaging has committed to donating a portion of profits in commemoration of every box of plant-based and accelerator packaging purchased during the sustainable product launch in October. CRATIV Employees are also planning to volunteer their time, and plant trees as part of a community impact event on Earth Day in April of 2022.
About CRATIV
At CRATIV we are your total marijuana packaging solution. We listen, innovate, partner, and win together. We support the cannabis industry by providing unique, consumer friendly packaging solutions designed to keep cannabis out of the wrong hands while allowing businesses to express themselves through fully customizable and brandable cases.
Links: For more information visit crativpackaging.com or find @crativpackaging on IG.
Contact: Ashley LeCount (720) 651-9384, sales@crativpackaging.com
