Social Media Blueprint, A Premier Real Estate Coaching Business —Announces It Helped 291+ Families In 2021

Nate Armstrong Of Social Media Blueprint Social Media Blueprint Helps 291+ Families In 2021 SMB Live Event

A premier real estate platform announces the number of clients it served in 2021 —using its proprietary formula for helping investors create financial freedom.

To help nearly 300 people experience the financial and lifestyle freedom that comes with an income stream as dependable as real estate is nothing short of amazing.” — Nate Armstrong

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media Blueprint, a premier real estate coaching and education business co-founded by Nate Armstrong, has announced the number of clients, families, and investors it served in 2021 —using its proprietary formula for helping investors create financial freedom through real estate investing.

During the calendar year of 2021, Social Media Blueprint helped over 291+ investors, families, and entrepreneurs launch, grow and scale their real estate business. With various programs ranging from digital course offerings to fully-built operations, live coaching, seminars, and live events —Social Media blueprint is proud to complete a year to remember, with Armstrong saying:

“I speak for the entire team when I say we feel blessed. To help nearly 300 people experience the financial and lifestyle freedom that comes with an income stream as dependable as real estate is nothing short of amazing. And most importantly, we know the impact our students are going to make on the world.”

Nate Armstrong created Social Media Blueprint after spending a decade formulating a system other investors could replicate, without the years of trial and error he endured along the way. With a deep conviction that profit and impact go hand in hand, Armstrong and the team continue to spread the belief that when good people have more resources, they’re able to create more impact. His students prove the point, with many of them using their newfound success in real estate to launch passion projects, nonprofits, churches, and contributing to important causes.

In fact, here's a recent review from a Social Media Blueprint client, Crystal Novoa:

"Starting off in this business can be intimidating, but SMB not only gives you the tools and the plan to follow, they support you with real people who are there to guide you and answer your questions. The courses, the training, the videos, the live calls, the mastermind sessions, the deal reviews, etc. get you learning and get you in action. And probably most importantly the sum of what I'm receiving gives me the confidence I need to keep moving forward even when I'm a bit unsure. Their process and people are phenomenal."

As for 2022, Nate Armstrong is committed to only building upon last year’s success and continuing to position Social Media Blueprint as an unparalleled leader in the real estate education and coaching industry, noting:

“We all want to experience financial freedom and that’s what we help our students do at Social Media Blueprint. Beyond that, however, we use our resources to help causes that are near and dear to our hearts —and uplift our communities during trying times. That's what we consider the ultimate win, win." With new offerings, team members and both live event and virtual experiences in an ever-changing world —Armstrong believes now is the time to help people generate passive income more than ever.

About Social Media Blueprint:

Social Media Blueprint is a premier real estate education and training platform built by Nate Armstrong who harnessed the power of social media to get low-cost, high intent leads. Today, Nate Armstrong and his team of real estate investing experts show REI rookies and investors how to avoid the mistakes that cause most REI’s to lose money and give up. Led by a team of experienced REI coaches who have completed over 200 successful deals each, students of Social Media Blueprint learn how to design profitable deals that result in big wins for the investors and the sellers.

To learn more about Nate Armstrong and Social Media Blueprint, visit https://socialmediablueprintpodcast.com/