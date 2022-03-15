Nate Armstrong of Home Invest & Mike Fritz of Titanium Capital Announce Acquisition Of 6th Street West In Lexington, KY

Sixth Street West, Lexington KY Mike Fritz Of Titanium Capital Nate Armstrong Of Home Invest

A partnership between Nate Armstrong of Home Invest and Mike Fritz of Titanium Capital has announced the acquisition of 38 units in Lexington, KY.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nate Armstrong, the co-founder of Home Invest and Social Media Blueprint in partnership with Mike Fritz of Titanium Capital has announced the acquisition of Sixth Street West, a multi-family investment property in Lexington, Kentucky. The property includes 38 units, including 30 unit apartment buildings and two 4-unit buildings in Downtown Lexington with a closing date of February 7th, 2022.

As partners, Nate Armstrong and Mike Fritz look for value-driven investment opportunities with multi-family buildings in up-and-coming neighborhoods across the United States, offering real estate investors the opportunity to create positive cash flow and invest in long-term sustainable properties — without having to find, acquire and fund deals themselves.

With a combined 40-year track record, Armstrong and Fritz have developed a star-studded portfolio designed with one mission in mind: to help accredited investors diversify their investments and protect themselves during a high-inflation environment. With a core focus on multi-family buildings, they're able to provide leveraged upside for investors interested in cash flow with minimal risk, with Mike Fritz saying:

"We're thrilled to close on this property and provide our partners and accredited investors with a revenue-generating asset they can count on for years to come. In this high inflation environment, we are very excited to provide passive income and inflation protection to those who are invested in this 38 unit property in Lexington, KY."

The pair have already started making improvements to the building, including a new roof that will only increase its value as part of the acquisition —without it coming from the investor's cash flow. However, they feel like they're only getting started with their portfolio for 2022 and beyond, with Nate Armstrong noting:

"This property fits our investor profile perfectly and we're excited to continue to find similar investment opportunities during uncertain times for accredited investors around the country. We believe now is the best time to invest in multi-family properties, given their demand and protection against economic cycles."

ABOUT MIKE FRITZ

Mike Fritz is an entrepreneur, real estate investor, best-selling author, international speaker, coach, CEO & Founding Member of Titanium Capital Investments, and founder of Power Up Real Estate —a platform that helps people start in real estate investing, create financial freedom and enjoy the life they designed for themselves.

Mike started investing in real estate 21 years ago when he built his first multi-family property. Since then, Mike and his wife, LeAnn, have amassed millions of dollars in personal real estate. After raising millions of dollars in private capital for multi-family real estate, Mike decided to start sharing his secrets to help others achieve financial freedom and center his business around the amount of value he could add to his clients and partners.

ABOUT NATE ARMSTRONG & HOME INVEST

A Christian business leader, husband, and father, Nate leads Home Invest, the most comprehensive platform on the market, allowing you to build equity, increase your monthly passive income, and have fun with investing in real estate. In addition, Home Invest owns and operates a real-estate training platform for investors who wish to learn successful investing.

