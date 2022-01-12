Top Real Estate Education Platform Social Media Blueprint Donates $11,000 To Operation Underground Railroad

Nate Armstrong Speaking At Live Event Operation Underground Railroad

A premier real estate education training platform chooses to donate the proceed’s of their live event ticket sales to Operation Underground Railroad.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nate Armstrong, the co-founder of Social Media Blueprint and Home Invest, which was named one of the Inc. 500’s fastest-growing private companies —has built a premier results-driven real estate training and education platform to help thousands of new and experienced investors find success through real estate investing.

With a deeply held belief that business and impact should go hand in hand, Armstrong and the team decided to find a cause they felt impacted by and squarely focused their charity and philanthropic efforts towards helping the cause —choosing Operation Underground Railroad founded by Tim Ballard and operating out of Anaheim, CA.

Operation Underground Railroad brings together former CIA, Navy SEALs, and Special Ops operatives while partnering with local law enforcement agencies around the world to save children. Founded in 2013, O.U.R. has rescued more than 650 victims and helped arrest over 275 traffickers worldwide.

In one event, Social Media Blueprint raised $11,000 based on individual contributions as part of the enrollment for their training and education services for real estate investors —with founder Nate Armstrong proudly saying:

“We believe business is about doing more good and we couldn’t be more thrilled than to support a mission near and dear to our hearts with Operation Underground Railroad —for all the children around the world that need our help.”

The members of Social Media Blueprint's high-level coaching program who donated as part of their enrollment include the following names:

Mohammed U.

Brian E.

Maxine M.

Sangsoo C.

Phillip M.

Marlene A.

Ron L.

Dave S.

Dave P.

Alden M.

Dale & Aimee C.

Going forward, Social Media Blueprint will continue to ensure its business model supports organizations who are committing to impacting change. Whether through live event ticket sales, VIP offerings, or even merchandise —Armstrong and his purpose-driven team are an example of why business growth and impact aren’t mutually exclusive, but rather, should work in tandem to support those in need.

About Social Media Blueprint:

Social Media Blueprint is a premier real estate education and training platform built by Nate Armstrong who harnessed the power of social media to get low-cost, high intent leads. Today, Nate Armstrong and his team of real estate investing experts show REI rookies and investors how to avoid the mistakes that cause most REI’s to lose money and give up. Led by a team of experienced REI coaches who have completed over 200 successful deals each, students of Social Media Blueprint learn how to design profitable deals that result in big wins for the investors and the sellers.

To learn more about Nate Armstrong and Social Media Blueprint, visit https://socialmediablueprintpodcast.com/

About Operation Underground Railroad:

O.U.R.'s mission is to shine a light worldwide on the global epidemic of child sex trafficking and exploitation, and in so doing rescue more children from slavery and assist law enforcement to seek justice for those who violate children. O.U.R. places survivors on a path to recovery by partnering with vetted aftercare providers or by supporting them with in-home aftercare services alongside their families. For more information visit, www.ourrescue.org