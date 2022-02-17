IAOP Lists IBA Group In The GO100 For Ten Consecutive Years
IAOP unveiled The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list. IBA Group is in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for the tenth consecutive year.
Congratulation on being included among the very best in the world.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 16, IAOP unveiled The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list at the Outsourcing World Summit (OWS22). IAOP included IBA Group in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for the tenth consecutive year.
— Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO
Michael Forbes, Managing Director at IAOP:
“Congratulations! It is my pleasure to advise you on behalf IAOP® and this year's judges’ panel that your company has been selected for The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by IAOP, in the LEADER Judging Size category. Your participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.”
Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO:
“The last two years have emerged as the most challenging in recent history, with the entire world struggling to overcome the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Every organization in every industry has felt the impact. That’s why we are especially proud of the providers and advisors named in The 2022 Global Outsourcing 100®. Congratulation on being included among the very best in the world.”
The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. IBA Group has been included in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for ten years in a row. In 2021, IAOP recognized IBA Group as Super Stars of The Global Outsourcing 100 and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the rating.
About The Global Outsourcing 100
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.
Companies of all sizes, from around the world and across the entire outsourcing industry - information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED, nor is it considered in compiling the final lists.
To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size.
Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.
The online application mirrors top customers' work when considering potential outsourcing service providers and advisors. For 2022, four areas were considered and judged:
1. Customer References as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers.
2. Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications.
3. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.
4. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.
Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the lists. All companies included on the list will have demonstrated their global excellence; full "stars" will be awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging categories.
