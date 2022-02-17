VARStreet Announces Integration with Clover Payment Gateway
Through this integration, every VARStreet reseller in the USA and Canada can now receive payments through the Clover payment gateway.
We have had requests from a host of our US and Canadian resellers with respect to offering support for Clover to receive payments and we are delighted to make this option available”BURLINGTON, MA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of enterprise software solutions for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s platform offers a product catalog with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like S.P. Richards, Avnet, Ingram Micro, Tech Data, and more . Value-added resellers use the platform to create advanced sales quotes, launch their B2B eCommerce store along with free CRM and procurement solutions.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet, Inc
Clover is a leading payment gateway that assists the merchants to securely receive credit card payments through their website. Resellers can make use of the Clover payment gateway if their store is based in the USA or Canada and is configured with USD or CAD currency.
Clover payment gateway will be available on VARStreet’s enterprise software solution as one of the payment gateways to process credit cards. Resellers quickly setup the ecommerce payment gateway by configuring the details on the backend and the same will reflect reflect on the B2B eCommerce stores of the value-added resellers.
In addition to Clover, VARStreet has successful integrations with various other payment gateways such as Stripe, PayTrace, Payroc, Pay360, Vantiv and more. Apart from this, VARStreet also has integrations with shipping carriers and software applications like MS Dynamics 365 CRM, NetSuite ERP, QuickBooks accounting, and more to ensure its customers manage their business better.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc. said, "We have had requests from a host of our US and Canadian resellers with respect to offering support for Clover to receive payments and we are delighted to make this option available”. He further added "Our integration with Clover is yet another way we support resellers collaborate with their customers in real-time for better service experience"
About VARStreet
VARStreet, founded in 1999 and fueled with over $20 million investment, has been the preferred software solution for VARs and MSPs across the United States and Canada. The platform integrates with 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Techdata, SYNNEX, D&H, and more to offer a collective catalog of 7million+ products over 1,000+ categories and sub-categories. It is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet’s platform is also extensively used by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Shiv Agrawal
VARStreet Inc.
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn