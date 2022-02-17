Vietjet digitalises its fleet’s technical information update process

VIETNAM, February 17 -

Representatives of Vietjet and Lufthansa Technik pose for a photo after signing the deal. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — The new-aged carrier Vietjet and Lufthansa Technik has signed an agreement to adopt AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook, the seamless digital pilot-to-maintenance collaboration application at the ongiong Singapore Airshow.

The application will be equipped on Vietjet’s entire fleet to replace the manual and paper-based process of capturing technical issues during flight and on ground and improve data quality and speed as well as transparency.

AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook enables the completion of flight logbook input and maintenance pre, during flight, and upon arrival as it is seamlessly integrated in Vietjet’s maintenance and engineering system. Furthermore, the application’s advanced features and enhanced back-end capabilities will lead to decreased turnaround times while increasing the fleet’s technical reliability and operational safety.

Vietjet Vice President in charge of technical and maintenance Nguyễn Đức Thịnh said the co-operation with Lufthansa Technik marked another milestone in the airline's digitalisation revolution from cockpit to maintenance and to be expanded to all company sectors.

“Vietjet is our first AVIATAR Technical Logbook customer in Asia Pacific. The application will not only increase the airline’s efficiency but also provide a new pool of real-time operational data which allows, for example, the MCC (Maintenance Control Centre) to monitor and approve data flows,” Zang Thio, Vice President Corporate Sales Southeast Asia and Indian Subcontinent at Lufthansa Technik, said.

“Our solution is making a strong case as a second generation ETLB solution and we are proud that Vietjet will join us as a pioneer in Asia Pacific.”

Vietjet has digitalised its operation with new aviation applications to support fleet maintenance and optimisation for its entire fleet with up to 1,200,000 hours of safe operation, with on-time performance reaching over 90 percent and technical reliability standing at 99.64 per cent. It has also received the highest safety ranking of 7 stars by AirlineRatings since 2018 and hailed as one of the top 10 safest and best low-cost airlines in the world.

The airline operates a comprehensive network in Việt Nam and Asia Pacific. Weathering through the pandemic, the airline has resumed its domestic flight network and operated a series of international flights from and to Việt Nam, while looking to further expand operations across continents in a near future.

