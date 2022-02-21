Business Reporter: Combatting the complexities of B2B subscriptions
How automation can enhance growth and customer experience through SaaS KPIs understandingLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, subscription management solution provider Yonium talked about the advanced B2B subscriptions and how a subscription hub integrated with the business’s sales and finance systems can help tackle the growth opportunities. Thanks to their increased variability and flexibility, B2B subscriptions are much harder to manage than B2C. Therefore, keeping them up-to-date manually – adjusting for terms, price changes and upsells – has become an onerous task prone to human error.
To be able to improve their services, it’s become essential for SaaS providers to understand and monitor their key metrics, such as recurring revenue, annual contract value customer acquisition, retention rates and lifetime value. Subscription management software such as Younium’s can address all the pain points that businesses without an integrated system are struggling with by offering automation, performance management and customer-service related capabilities. Firstly, with an automated subscription management, billing and payments capability, there is little room for human error. Secondly, KPIs can be monitored and acted upon on a continuous basis, as the platform captures and analyses all the data generated by customer interactions with the platform. Thirdly, subscriptions can get more personalised and flexible, as automation will remove the single-price-for-a-single-offer constraint, as well as enable usage-based billing. Finally, thanks to the end-to-end transparency and monitoring of processes, there is also the added value of auditing and reporting getting simpler and much less labour-intensive.
