Laura Frederick and Holly Jean Jackson Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think it’s fear. Women feel a lot of responsibility for taking care of their family and community. They don’t have the energy to take that leap into starting their own business because in their eyes it’s too risky. Look at my story. I’m a single mom with four teenagers. Everybody was very shocked that I would leave Tesla and go into business for myself.

I think the lack of women founders also reflects society’s message that you need a salaried job to be financially secure. What many women may not realize, and what I learned, is that there is a lot more potential for financial security with owning your own business than with having a salaried job.

I also believe it is because women tend to not apply for jobs unless they feel they have all the skills required. When a job lists ten things you need to know how to do, the studies have found that most men will apply even if they just know a couple. In contrast, women would say: “Oh, there’s two of those I don’t know how to do, I better not apply.” I think women feel more comfortable taking on a role when they 100% know how to do everything already. I think that hesitation translates into being more reluctant to opening their own business. Because when you open your own business, you have your technical skills — for me, it’s being a lawyer — but you also have to be an accountant, an HR, a graphic designer, a sales person, a marketer, a video person, you name it. I think that would hold back some other women, too, because it’s so overwhelming. Where do you start? How do you figure out how to do these things? And then the fear of failure and letting down their family, not being able to provide that support they want to provide comes to play again.

I believe women let fear drive their behavior more than men do. If we generalize about men and women — not all fall into these patterns — we see that men are able to see the fear and continue regardless, whereas a lot of women see fear and hold back to play it safe. It comes from how we’ve been socialized and the way our rules play out in our family and community. Boys are raised to take risks and dive in, while girls tend to play in more controlled environments without the same kind of reckless abandon.

Holly Jean Jackson, Holistic Business Coach

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made was trying to serve everyone. This is something my clients struggle with as well. But the sooner you define your niche, the better off you and your clients will be.

Get specific. Know exactly who you want to work with. Know who you can help. Get clear on the problem you solve for them.

Share who your product, service, and program are NOT for. Marketing and growth in our business is about attracting the right clients. But it’s also about pushing away those who aren’t a fit. If you want action takers, say that. If you want clients who trust you, be clear about that.

