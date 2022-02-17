Basma Hameed and Gustav Schauman Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Basma Hameed, founded ‘The Basma Hameed Clinic’ Gustav Schauman, CEO and Founder of Goatlane

Do not overthink it or try to make your idea perfect from the jump. You are going to learn so much during the process and be able to make adjustments and improvements along the way.” — Basma Hameed, founded ‘The Basma Hameed Clinic’

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? My favorite life lesson quote “Knowing who you are”

Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life? Once I figured out who I am and what my purpose was I had a clear vision of exactly what I wanted to achieve for myself. I knew my purpose early on that I’m here to help and inspire through my story and professional work.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much? I listen to podcasts such as How I Built This, I’m intrigued by hearing people’s stories and how they started their businesses or how they come up with ideas.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. Can you share a few ideas from your experience about how to overcome this challenge?

Do not overthink it or try to make your idea perfect from the jump. You are going to learn so much during the process and be able to make adjustments and improvements along the way.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

To me, if you dismiss the idea quickly then you are not really passionate about it. Find something that truly inspires you or brings you some sort of excitement. If it does exist then find a way to make yours much better.

For the benefit of our readers, can you outline the steps one has to go through, from when they think of the idea, until it finally lands in a customer’s hands? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Once you register your company and file a patent application. You have to make a list of manufacturers and set up meetings with each one of them. Check their experience and capability. Discuss cost and payment options. With retailers or distributors, you have to ask what their model is.

Gustav Schauman, CEO and Founder of Goatlane

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Be patient because things take time.

Your product will always have room to improve, so don’t hold back waiting to launch your product.

Learn from the feedback you get from your customers and use that to improve your brand.

Don’t be afraid to ask a lot of questions to people that have been in your shoes before — I got surprised how helpful people really are.

Surround yourself with positive people that give you good vibes and support your journey.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We’ve only just begun. Our disruptive concept is working, and we know we’re on the right track. We launched in the US and across Europe late in 2021; in just a couple of months, preorders for the 2022 golf season exceeded last year’s entire sales including retail and e-com.

Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to say too much about specific upcoming plans just yet, but we have some very exciting things in the pipeline. What I can say is that we’ll keep creating and improving products with a focus on blending technical excellence and aesthetic elegance.

