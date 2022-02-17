Global Temperature Monitoring System Market to Reach USD 17.37 billion by 2030; with 13.79% CAGR

Temperature Monitoring System Market size was at USD 4.34 Bn in 2019 and is to reach USD 17.37 Bn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.79% from 2020 to 2030.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global Temperature Monitoring System Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends till 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 17.37 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.79% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, Temperature monitoring devices are essential to ensure safe and efficient patient care. Temperature control is often important to avoid situations of hypothermia or hyperthermia. Thermoregulation or temperature management is necessary to avoid any antigenic reaction, infection, or inflammation. These devices can also be used for home care and have gained considerable popularity due to their cost-effectiveness and comfort. Rising technical advancements in the self-care industry, growing demands for disposable thermometers, and the advancement of cost-effective and accurate devices due to intense competition are the main drivers of the market for temperature monitoring systems. Temperature monitoring devices are essential to ensure safe and efficient patient care.

Global Temperature Monitoring System Market: Key players

• Isenix Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• G Banner Engineering Corporation

• Cooper-Atkins Corporation

• Fluke Process Instruments

• DeltaTrak, Inc.

• Imec Messtechnik GmbH

• KTR Kupplungstechnik GmbH

• Physitemp Instruments, Inc.

Maintaining air temperature in a controlled environment ranging from factory floors and storage areas to industrial-scale freezers, ovens, and walk-in refrigerators is a key aspect in terms of product durability and manufacturing facilities efficiency. The temperatures to be held in these areas must be accurate and within the range as the temperature variations can impact the product's shelf life. These temperature variations are documented and stored by the temperature monitoring system in real-time on the server. Thus, the temperature control system is a complex system constructed with numerous electronic devices consisting of a computer that serves as a server, a temperature sensor, a data link device or an interface between a computer and a sensor, and an alarm system that notifies workers when the temperature exceeds critical levels. The sensors are located in temperature-critical areas where temperature variations are the greatest. Productivity, one of the most critical aspects of a manufacturing business, may be hampered by different variables, including changes in ambient air temperature, due to the smallest differences in the working conditions of the factory floor. Therefore, to achieve increased levels of efficiency, temperature control systems have been gradually embraced by manufacturing companies and warehouses.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Temperature Monitoring System Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e. 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The Global Temperature Monitoring System Market is segmented based on technology, type, and region. By technology, the market can be segmented into mercury-based or mercury-free. The type segment can be classified into Digital thermometers, Electronic temperature monitors, Infrared aural thermometers, and temperature strips. The region segment can be further divided into five major types including North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Temperature Monitoring System Market segments:-

By Technology:

• Mercury based

• Mercury-free

By Type:

• Digital thermometers

• Electronic temperature monitors

• Infra-red aural thermometers

• temperature strips

