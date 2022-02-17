Electronic Cigarette Market 2021-2030 And Anticipated To Reach USD 32.37 billion By 2030

Global Electronic Cigarette Market to surpass USD 32.37 billion by 2030 from USD 20.37 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.9 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Electronic Cigarette Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 32.37 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 8.9% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, this growth is anticipated due increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Electronic Cigarette. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Electronic Cigarette industry.

“Surging demand of Electronic Cigarette from numerous end-user industries is the key factor contributing in the market growth. To attract e-cigarette manufacturers and consumers, flavor and fragrance vendors are offering a wide range of e-cigarette flavors. Various flavors, such as menthol, mint, chocolate, cola, bubble gum, and fruit and flavoring substance fusions, are luring a vast number of customers to try e-cigarettes. Users in North America and Europe, mostly the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, are reporting a turn toward flavored e-cigarettes. As a result of the demand for flavored e-cigarettes from all over the world, the e-cigarette industry is seeing an influx of new flavors. With an increasing awareness of human and environmental health, governments around the world are trying to create a healthier and greener climate, and some have gone so far as to outright ban smoking in public areas.

Global Electronic Cigarette Market: Key Players

• Japan Tobacco, Inc.

• Kimree

• MCIG Inc.

• Nicotek LLC

• Njoy Inc

• Philip Morris International

• Reynolds American Inc.

• TruVape

• Vaporcorp

• VMR Product

An electronic cigarette is a device that consists of a battery, an atomizer, and an inhaler that simulates tobacco smoking without the use of tobacco. The unit is filled with a nicotine-containing or nicotine-free liquid that is heated and transformed into vapor before being inhaled, making it less toxic than traditional cigarettes. This system is now being recognized as a viable alternative to traditional cigarettes because it provides advantages such as no smoke, no pollution, reduced health-related issues, and the ability to smoke in public areas. Increasing affluence increased knowledge about the harmful effects of traditional cigarettes, reduced tar and carbon monoxide inhalation through electronic cigarettes, and increased technological advances by electronic cigarette manufacturers all contribute to the market's growth.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Electronic Cigarette Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Electronic Cigarette is segmented by product type into Disposable, rechargeable, modular devices, and others. Global Electronic Cigarette is segmented by distribution channel into online and offline. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Electronic Cigarette Market Segments:

By Product Type

• Disposable

• Rechargeable

• Modular Devices

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

