OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-Commerce PSG

OOm is now a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for e-commerce services

OOm is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as one of the pre-approved vendors for E-Commerce Productivity Solution Grant (PSG).

Digital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence.” — COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu.