Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,356 in the last 365 days.

OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-Commerce PSG

PSG For E-commerce Solutions

OOm is now a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for e-commerce services

OOm is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as one of the pre-approved vendors for E-Commerce Productivity Solution Grant (PSG).

Digital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence.”
— COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu.
SINGAPORE, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, one of Singapore's leading digital marketing companies, is now a pre-approved vendor for the e-commerce Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).

With this new appointment, the award-winning agency can help small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with their e-commerce needs like website development, and SMEs can apply for a grant for the e-commerce services rendered.

That means SMEs that successfully applied for the PSG e-commerce grant can get up to 80% funding support. They can use it to help them further develop their e-commerce marketing strategy to boost traffic, gain traction and earn more sales.

“Digital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence. We believe this is where we can step in to help SMEs shine and proliferate.” said the COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu.


𝐋𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥: 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐌𝐄𝐬’ 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
To receive approval for the PSG e-commerce grant, the following are the eligibility criteria an SME must meet:

- Registered and operating business in Singapore
- Any purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solutions or equipment should only be used in Singapore
- The SME should have a minimum of 30% local shareholding; with Company's Group annual sales turnover of not more than S$100 million, OR employee size of not more than 200 workers (for selected solutions only)

Apart from the eligibility criteria mentioned, the company must not have:

- Made any payment to a supplier, vendor or third party in relation to the purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solution or equipment
- Signed any contract with a supplier, vendor or third party in relation to the purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solution or equipment

In addition, not all entities are entitled to the PSG e-commerce grant, the following entities, do not qualify:

- Government agencies and subsidiaries
- Religious Commodities
- Voluntary Welfare Organisation (VWO)

𝐎𝐎𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐒𝐆
OOm is pleased to be recognised by IMDA as a pre-approved vendor for e-commerce PSG.

“This PSG e-commerce grant will be especially helpful to SMEs in a landscape disrupted by the pandemic. As a full-suite digital marketing agency, our expertise extends beyond just setting up an e-commerce website, we also provide services to market the e-commerce website to help businesses thrive in the digital world.” said the CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow.

SMEs who are interested in getting the e-commerce PSG packages offered by OOm should do the following steps.

Step 1: Get A Quote From OOm
Get in touch with OOm to find out more about their e-commerce package and get the quote from them.

Step 2: Apply For E-Commerce PSG
Fill in the e-commerce PSG application and submit all required documents on the Business Grant Portal.

Afterwards, the SME owner has to wait 4 to 10 weeks before receiving an e-commerce PSG application outcome from IMDA.

Step 3: Purchase and Utilise OOm’s e-commerce PSG package
Once the SME owner has received an approval for e-commerce PSG, they may purchase and utilise the services of OOm for the e-commerce PSG package.

Step 4: Submit Final Claim To The Business Grant Portal
After an SME owner has exhausted the 80% of funding support from the approved e-commerce PSG, they need to submit the claim to the Business Grant Portal. The claim should include the breakdown of the services included in the chosen e-commerce PSG package.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐒𝐆
Since 2006, OOm has been one of Singapore's leading e-commerce and SEO agencies and recently got appointed as a pre-approved vendor for new digital marketing PSG. Now, they are offering e-commerce services to SMEs with approved e-commerce PSG, allowing them to increase their reach and strengthen their online presence.

SMEs looking for professionals to help them improve their e-commerce and SEO strategies can certainly get help from OOm as they always will keep customers their priority and deliver what e-commerce solution they need to reach their goals.

Any SME owners interested in knowing more about e-commerce PSG can visit their website or contact OOm using the contact information below.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:
Spokesperson of OOm:
Mr. Ian Cheow (CEO and CO-Founder, OOm)

Contact Person (Marketing):
Ms. Esther Koh (Senior Marketing Executive, OOm)

Ian Cheow
OOm Singapore
+65 6391 0930
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-Commerce PSG

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.