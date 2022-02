OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-Commerce PSG

OOm is now a pre-approved Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor for e-commerce services

OOm is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as one of the pre-approved vendors for E-Commerce Productivity Solution Grant (PSG).

SINGAPORE, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OOm, one of Singapore's leading digital marketing companies , is now a pre-approved vendor for the e-commerce Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).With this new appointment, the award-winning agency can help small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with their e-commerce needs like website development, and SMEs can apply for a grant for the e-commerce services rendered.That means SMEs that successfully applied for the PSG e-commerce grant can get up to 80% funding support. They can use it to help them further develop their e-commerce marketing strategy to boost traffic, gain traction and earn more sales.β€œDigital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence. We believe this is where we can step in to help SMEs shine and proliferate.” said the COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu.π‹πžπ­β€™π¬ π†πžπ­ πƒπ’π π’π­πšπ₯: π‹πžπ―πžπ₯π’π§π π’πŒπ„π¬β€™ 𝐄-π‚π¨π¦π¦πžπ«πœπž 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐑To receive approval for the PSG e-commerce grant, the following are the eligibility criteria an SME must meet:- Registered and operating business in Singapore- Any purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solutions or equipment should only be used in Singapore- The SME should have a minimum of 30% local shareholding; with Company's Group annual sales turnover of not more than S$100 million, OR employee size of not more than 200 workers (for selected solutions only)Apart from the eligibility criteria mentioned, the company must not have:- Made any payment to a supplier, vendor or third party in relation to the purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solution or equipment- Signed any contract with a supplier, vendor or third party in relation to the purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solution or equipmentIn addition, not all entities are entitled to the PSG e-commerce grant, the following entities, do not qualify:- Government agencies and subsidiaries- Religious Commodities- Voluntary Welfare Organisation (VWO)𝐎𝐎𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞-π€π©π©π«π¨π―πžπ π•πžπ§ππ¨π« 𝐠𝐨𝐫 𝐄-π‚π¨π¦π¦πžπ«πœπž 𝐏𝐒𝐆OOm is pleased to be recognised by IMDA as a pre-approved vendor for e-commerce PSG.β€œThis PSG e-commerce grant will be especially helpful to SMEs in a landscape disrupted by the pandemic. As a full-suite digital marketing agency, our expertise extends beyond just setting up an e-commerce website, we also provide services to market the e-commerce website to help businesses thrive in the digital world.” said the CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow.SMEs who are interested in getting the e-commerce PSG packages offered by OOm should do the following steps.Step 1: Get A Quote From OOmGet in touch with OOm to find out more about their e-commerce package and get the quote from them.Step 2: Apply For E-Commerce PSGFill in the e-commerce PSG application and submit all required documents on the Business Grant Portal.Afterwards, the SME owner has to wait 4 to 10 weeks before receiving an e-commerce PSG application outcome from IMDA.Step 3: Purchase and Utilise OOm’s e-commerce PSG packageOnce the SME owner has received an approval for e-commerce PSG, they may purchase and utilise the services of OOm for the e-commerce PSG package.Step 4: Submit Final Claim To The Business Grant PortalAfter an SME owner has exhausted the 80% of funding support from the approved e-commerce PSG, they need to submit the claim to the Business Grant Portal. The claim should include the breakdown of the services included in the chosen e-commerce PSG package.π‚π¨π§π§πžπœπ­ 𝐖𝐒𝐭𝐑 𝐀𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞-π€π©π©π«π¨π―πžπ π•πžπ§ππ¨π« 𝐠𝐨𝐫 𝐄-π‚π¨π¦π¦πžπ«πœπž 𝐏𝐒𝐆Since 2006, OOm has been one of Singapore's leading e-commerce and SEO agencies and recently got appointed as a pre-approved vendor for new digital marketing PSG. Now, they are offering e-commerce services to SMEs with approved e-commerce PSG, allowing them to increase their reach and strengthen their online presence.SMEs looking for professionals to help them improve their e-commerce and SEO strategies can certainly get help from OOm as they always will keep customers their priority and deliver what e-commerce solution they need to reach their goals.Any SME owners interested in knowing more about e-commerce PSG can visit their website or contact OOm using the contact information below.𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐒𝐚 π‚π¨π§π­πšπœπ­:Spokesperson of OOm:Mr. Ian Cheow (CEO and CO-Founder, OOm)Contact Person (Marketing):Ms. Esther Koh (Senior Marketing Executive, OOm)