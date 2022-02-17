OOm Appointed As A Pre-Approved Vendor For E-Commerce PSG
OOm is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as one of the pre-approved vendors for E-Commerce Productivity Solution Grant (PSG).
Digital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence.”SINGAPORE, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OOm, one of Singapore's leading digital marketing companies, is now a pre-approved vendor for the e-commerce Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG).
With this new appointment, the award-winning agency can help small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with their e-commerce needs like website development, and SMEs can apply for a grant for the e-commerce services rendered.
That means SMEs that successfully applied for the PSG e-commerce grant can get up to 80% funding support. They can use it to help them further develop their e-commerce marketing strategy to boost traffic, gain traction and earn more sales.
“Digital marketing goes beyond SEO. It is also about understanding how to leverage e-commerce and build a strong and viable online presence. We believe this is where we can step in to help SMEs shine and proliferate.” said the COO and Co-Founder of OOm, Wyvan Xu.
𝐋𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥: 𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐌𝐄𝐬’ 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
To receive approval for the PSG e-commerce grant, the following are the eligibility criteria an SME must meet:
- Registered and operating business in Singapore
- Any purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solutions or equipment should only be used in Singapore
- The SME should have a minimum of 30% local shareholding; with Company's Group annual sales turnover of not more than S$100 million, OR employee size of not more than 200 workers (for selected solutions only)
Apart from the eligibility criteria mentioned, the company must not have:
- Made any payment to a supplier, vendor or third party in relation to the purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solution or equipment
- Signed any contract with a supplier, vendor or third party in relation to the purchase/lease/subscription of the IT solution or equipment
In addition, not all entities are entitled to the PSG e-commerce grant, the following entities, do not qualify:
- Government agencies and subsidiaries
- Religious Commodities
- Voluntary Welfare Organisation (VWO)
𝐎𝐎𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐒𝐆
OOm is pleased to be recognised by IMDA as a pre-approved vendor for e-commerce PSG.
“This PSG e-commerce grant will be especially helpful to SMEs in a landscape disrupted by the pandemic. As a full-suite digital marketing agency, our expertise extends beyond just setting up an e-commerce website, we also provide services to market the e-commerce website to help businesses thrive in the digital world.” said the CEO and Co-Founder of OOm, Ian Cheow.
SMEs who are interested in getting the e-commerce PSG packages offered by OOm should do the following steps.
Step 1: Get A Quote From OOm
Get in touch with OOm to find out more about their e-commerce package and get the quote from them.
Step 2: Apply For E-Commerce PSG
Fill in the e-commerce PSG application and submit all required documents on the Business Grant Portal.
Afterwards, the SME owner has to wait 4 to 10 weeks before receiving an e-commerce PSG application outcome from IMDA.
Step 3: Purchase and Utilise OOm’s e-commerce PSG package
Once the SME owner has received an approval for e-commerce PSG, they may purchase and utilise the services of OOm for the e-commerce PSG package.
Step 4: Submit Final Claim To The Business Grant Portal
After an SME owner has exhausted the 80% of funding support from the approved e-commerce PSG, they need to submit the claim to the Business Grant Portal. The claim should include the breakdown of the services included in the chosen e-commerce PSG package.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐒𝐆
Since 2006, OOm has been one of Singapore's leading e-commerce and SEO agencies and recently got appointed as a pre-approved vendor for new digital marketing PSG. Now, they are offering e-commerce services to SMEs with approved e-commerce PSG, allowing them to increase their reach and strengthen their online presence.
SMEs looking for professionals to help them improve their e-commerce and SEO strategies can certainly get help from OOm as they always will keep customers their priority and deliver what e-commerce solution they need to reach their goals.
Any SME owners interested in knowing more about e-commerce PSG can visit their website or contact OOm using the contact information below.
