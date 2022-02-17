International Business Magazine invites nominations for 2022 Annual Business Awards

International Business Magazine Awards 2022 International Business Magazine Awards have been celebrated across the industries International Business Magazine Award facilitating top corporate giants, business honchos, key industry stakeholders, government bureaucrats, policymakers, leading SMEs and emerging brands

International Business Magazine invites Nominations for 2022 and acknowledges Award winners from across various streams.

The International Business Magazine Awards commemorate the best in the business globally and are widely acknowledged for their consistently high standards.” — Pragnesh Shah

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine, the UAE-based leading business magazine, is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Annual Awards. The Magazine is inviting top business professionals, entrepreneurs, and organizations to send in their entries for the top honors in the business fraternity.

Nominations are currently being invited from across the globe. Only the best innovators, performers, top achievers, and leading brands from the sectors including Banking, Finance, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Tourism, and so on, may apply. Interested participants can file their Nominations through the website and choose the categories and award titles as per their prowess and recent achievements. The awards listing is governed by an erudite set of panelists that comprise journalists, senior entrepreneurs, an in-house research wing, and expert industry analysts.

International Business Magazine began its operations in 2018 with the prime objective of promoting innovation and excellence in entrepreneurship. Every year, there emerges a company with an innovative service or a product that causes some disruption in its respective sector. The magazine constantly strives to bring the spotlight on these innovations and showcase them to the world. The award ceremonies primarily aim to honor the innovators from several sectors, share their stories, and hopefully, inspire the next big innovation in the industry.

International Business Magazine Awards have been celebrated across the industries and are held in high regard by some of the top corporate giants, business honchos, key industry stakeholders, government bureaucrats, policymakers, leading SMEs, and emerging brands. The Awards commemorate the best and are widely acknowledged for their consistently high standards.

The nominations for 2022 will remain open till November 30 and the final award winners list will be announced on the website in the month of January 2023.

For more information Log on to https://intlbm.com/

Contact us at info@intlbm.com