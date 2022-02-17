Re: 6871 VT RTE 105 CHARLESTON
The road way for 6871 VT RT 105 is back open.

Wesley King
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – ROADWAY CLOSURE / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
6871 VT RTE 105 CLOSED both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.

Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173