Re: 6871 VT RTE 105 CHARLESTON

The road way for 6871 VT RT 105 is back open. 

Respectfully,

Wesley King

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 9:09 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 6871 VT RTE 105 CHARLESTON

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks

  

 

Press Release – ROADWAY CLOSURE / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION

6871 VT RTE 105 CLOSED both lanes due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

