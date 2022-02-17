ATN Construction Reveals its Design Process

One of Hawaii's best construction and remodeling companies has unveiled its design process.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to construction and remolding, design is everything. That is why representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction today revealed its design process.

“We use technology in our design process to help you see what you’ll be getting, before you get it,” said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

Regarding the company’s design process, Breaux explained that one of the methods it uses is a Visualizer.

“Inside of the visualizer you will be able to take a virtual kitchen and bathroom and customize it with design elements such as tile, flooring, wall colors and more,” Breaux said before inviting individuals to “Give it a try and see if it helps you with some creative ideas for your home.”

But that is not all. If individuals want to go shopping, they can. The company allows individuals to see materials that they can pick from for their build or remodel, in addition to a virtual reality gallery.

Breaux, who was named one of Kitchen and Bath Business (KBB) Magazine's People of the Year for 2021, said ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers' partners in the development of their project.

Breaux's leadership, ATN Construction has been named one of the fastest-growing in the nation by Inc. 5000.

For more information, please visit https://www.atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

###

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

Contact Details:

2045 Lauwiliwili Street

Unit 201

Kapolei, HI 96707

United States