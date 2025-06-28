LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Fights for Victims of Wrongful Termination due to Diabetes in Southern California

Akopyan Law Firm defends employees in Southern California wrongfully fired due to diabetes-related discrimination.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a prominent employment law firm in Southern California, is actively defending the rights of employees who have been wrongfully terminated due to diabetes. The firm emphasizes that individuals with diabetes are protected under both state and federal laws, and employers are prohibited from discriminating against them based on their medical condition.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was amended by the ADA Amendments Act of 2008, prohibits discrimination against qualified individuals with disabilities, including those with diabetes. Despite these federal protections, employees with diabetes continue to face workplace discrimination and wrongful termination.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body processes blood sugar. The condition requires ongoing management and may necessitate workplace accommodations such as regular breaks to check blood sugar levels, administer insulin, or eat at regular intervals. Despite these challenges, people with diabetes are fully capable of performing their jobs effectively with the proper accommodations.

Under California law, employers are prohibited from discriminating against employees because of their medical conditions, including diabetes. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) require employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities, including those with diabetes.

Discrimination against employees with diabetes can take many forms. In some cases, employers may wrongfully assume that an employee with diabetes is unable to perform their job duties effectively or safely. Some employers may be unwilling to provide necessary accommodations, viewing these adjustments as an inconvenience or burden.

Research indicates that persons with diabetes were more likely to encounter discrimination involving discharge, constructive discharge, discipline, and suspension—all job retention issues. The discrimination was also more likely when employees were older, from specific ethnic backgrounds, or worked for small employers.

"Attorney Michael Akopyan was very smart, confident, and thorough. He guided us every step of the way and helped us achieve a positive and winning outcome. We're very happy we chose him and highly recommend his services," shared one client who experienced workplace discrimination.

California employees with diabetes are protected under both state and federal laws. California Government Code § 12926.1 explicitly states that "Physical and mental disabilities include, but are not limited to, chronic or episodic conditions such as HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, epilepsy, seizure disorder, diabetes, clinical depression, bipolar disorder, multiple sclerosis, and heart disease."

Mr. Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., emphasized the importance of understanding these protections. "We are committed to ensuring that employees with diabetes understand their rights and receive the workplace accommodations they legally deserve," he said.

Another client praised the firm's approach: "Akopyan was very helpful and straightforward with the issue I was having. I would highly recommend this law firm."

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., has extensive experience handling wrongful termination cases and is committed to ensuring that clients' rights are protected. The firm's approach includes thoroughly investigating cases, gathering evidence, and building strong legal strategies to challenge wrongful termination. The goal is to help clients secure compensation they deserve, including lost wages, benefits, and damages for emotional distress.

"Michael has been not only a fantastic lawyer but an even better person. I have had nothing short of an exceptional experience with them representing me. 10/10 times would recommend. Thank you Michael!" noted another satisfied client.

The firm's attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/about-us/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Southern California Super Lawyers List and have over 30 years of combined experience and have recovered millions of dollars for the firm’s clients.

Statewide Service Coverage

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. provides services throughout Southern California with offices strategically located to serve clients across multiple counties:

• Encino Office: 15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645, Encino, California 91436, Phone: (818) 509-9975

• Orange Office: 1100 West Town and Country Road, Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868, Phone: (657) 224-4422

• Riverside Office: 11801 Pierce Street, Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505, Phone: (951) 394-7421

• San Bernardino Office: 473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200, San Bernardino, California 92408, Phone: (909) 966-5204

• Bakersfield Office: 4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B, Bakersfield, California 93309, Phone: (661) 874-4118

• Ventura Office: 300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900, Oxnard, California 93036, Phone: (805) 504-1205

The law firm offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights. The firm offers no-cost case evaluations to help individuals determine if they have a case.

For more information, call (818) 509-9975 or visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/ to schedule a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights.

