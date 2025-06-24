Butler Specialty Offers Versatile Console and Sofa Tables for Every Room Style

The Illinois-based furniture company offers console tables like Cheshire and Amadeo, serving businesses across the US, Canada, and Europe.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a long-established furniture manufacturer based in Chicago, Illinois, announces it has expanded its console and sofa table collection with the addition of new designs that address growing demand for versatile furniture solutions in modern living spaces. The Chicago-based manufacturer is introducing several new models, including the Cheshire Console Table series and the Amadeo Console Table, as part of its monthly product updates.

The furniture industry has seen increased demand for multifunctional pieces that serve both aesthetic and practical purposes in homes and commercial spaces. With over 90 years of experience, Butler Specialty has had ample time to scour the globe in search of the best partners, a vast selection of materials, and the finest manufacturing resources to bring customers a wide array of products and styles.

"Console tables have become essential pieces for both residential and commercial spaces," said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "Our expanded collection reflects our commitment to providing furniture that serves as the brightest spot in any room while meeting the diverse needs of our customers."

The new collection features multiple variations of the Cheshire Console Table, including models 3020482 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-cheshire-console-table/3020482-871/iteminformation.aspx) and 3020483(https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-cheshire-console-table/3020483-871/iteminformation.aspx), both currently available in stock in the Chicago, Illinois area. The Amadeo Console Table (model 5914070 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-amadeo-console-table/5914070-871/iteminformation.aspx)) represents another addition to the company's growing inventory, designed to complement various interior design styles.

Butler Specialty currently offers 162 different console table options Living Room Console Tables, spanning multiple collections including Chatham, Chester, Crystal Clear, Danielle, Flagstaff, Heritage, Larina, Lark, Nora, and Vivienne. The tables are available in various materials including wood, marble, metal, glass, and stone, with style options ranging from Traditional/Formal to Modern/Contemporary, Mid-Century, Industrial, Transitional, and Rustic designs.

The company's product development approach focuses on bringing items to market monthly, allowing for responsiveness to current trends and customer feedback. Butler Specialty serves almost every distribution channel, from e-commerce to big box stores, to interior designers and the trade and hospitality sectors.

Butler Specialty's console tables feature diverse color families including beige, black, blue, brown, clear, gold, gray, green, multicolored, silver, white, and yellow options. The extensive range ensures compatibility with existing décor schemes while providing opportunities for design enhancement.

"Our ability to bring product to market quickly, monthly in fact, allows us to offer our customers products that can stand the test of time while staying current with design trends," Bergman explained. The company's approach includes working with customers from concept through production, offering what it describes as a "Made by Butler, designed by you" experience.

The company has years of product development experience and can help fulfill any development needs, working with customers from concept to sketch to production and drop-ship fulfillment.

The console table collection supports Butler Specialty's broader mission of serving businesses throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's distribution network reaches various market segments, providing furniture solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality applications.

Butler Specialty's manufacturing process emphasizes quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The company sources materials globally to ensure variety and quality in its product offerings. Each piece is designed to meet both functional requirements and aesthetic preferences of diverse customer bases.

The expanded console table collection reflects broader furniture industry trends toward versatile, space-efficient pieces. These tables serve multiple functions, from entryway storage to behind-sofa placement, media console use, and decorative display platforms.

For businesses interested in exploring Butler Specialty's console table collection or learning about partnership opportunities, the company provides detailed product information and customer support. The monthly product additions ensure fresh inventory options for retailers and design professionals.

For more information or to explore the product line, visit https://www.butlerspecialty.net/ or contact us directly at +1 (773) 221-1200. The online shop is accessible via this link, and insights into furniture trends can be found on the company’s official blog (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/blog.inc).

###

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/about-us.inc) has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of furniture in the United States and Canada.

• The company offers a broad assortment of furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.