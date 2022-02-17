Fanboys Marketplace screens The Batman for a good cause

Fanboys Marketplace Presents The Batman

Fanboys Marketplace partners with Warner Brothers Pictures to screen The Batman benefitting Cook Children’s Medical Center on March 2, 2022

Like Batman, Fanboys does what it can to help those in need.” — Mike Rogers

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys Marketplace partners up with Warner Brothers Pictures and Cook Children’s Medical Center in a benefit sale to pre-screen The Batman two days before official release on March, 2, 2022 at Rave Motion Pictures at Ridgmar Mall.

Fanboys Marketplace will be going to the movies early! Fanboys has partnered up with Warner Brothers Pictures to see The Batman-DC’s latest film about the caped crusader-early in a special screening on March 2, 2022. The official release date for the film is March 4th. Fanboys Marketplace is making available 31 tickets for purchase at $100 each. The sales from each ticket will benefit Cook Children’s Medical Center of Fort Worth.

Cook Children’s Medical Center began over a century ago with only 30 beds and a promise to provide heath care for every child in Fort Worth. Since then, they’ve grown to be one of the most recognized freestanding children’s health care facilities in the Southwest. Fanboys is excited for the opportunity to raise money for Cook and have a great time doing it.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on our Fanboys Marketplace location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd. Fort Worth, TX. 76116.

About Fanboys Marketplace:

We’re your one stop shop for all things pop culture, nerdy and geek. If you stop in at one of our two (soon to be three) locations: our home store off of Camp Bowie in Fort Worth, our Denton location and now our up and coming location located at North East Mall, you’ll find something for everyone. Fanboys Marketplace is also all about community. We host monthly mini cons, Funko Pop swaps, hot wheels racing, nerf tournaments, shopping and more.

Fanboys Marketplace is the largest Collectible Toy Store in Texas with three stores and over 45,000 Sq Ft of Toys, Art, Action Figures, Comics, Games, and much more. We were recently Fort Worth Magazine Editor’s pick for best Toy Store in Fort Worth. Find out more about Fanboys Marketplace by visiting our website at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or find us all the social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and on Twitter.

