Norfield Development Partners and CodeData, Inc. Announce Strategic Technology Alliance

This level of analytical sophistication is a huge step forward for our industry and one that will serve as the model of promoting safety excellence for years to come.”UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfield Development Partners (NDP), a US-based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years, today announced a partnership with CodeData, Inc., a pioneering AI Digital Twin and recommendation technology provider, to provide the damage prevention industry with a transformative technological insights platform. The new offering leverages the deep-domain damage prevention solutions from NDP with CodeData’s continuous intelligence platform to deliver predictive insights and recommendations for asset protection and risk management.
"An underground utility line is damaged in the United States every 6 minutes. With our ability to combine, correlate and derive intelligence in real time from data coming from utilities, excavators, locators, and assets in the field, we can make a real impact towards damage prevention not only in this country but around the world," says Sam Sur, Founder and CEO at CodeData. “The partnership allows us to create a proactive solution for asset performance and safety. Together, not only can we give asset owners, operators and one call center complete visibility into their operations but having a system that learns from root cause analysis of damages makes better safety recommendations and improves operations efficiency continuously."
“NDP is on a mission to reimagine the role of technology in the damage prevention, construction, infrastructure and utility space,” said Chris LeBlanc, CEO of NDP. “CodeData’s continuous intelligence technology combined with NDP’s seamless, straightforward, and scalable LOGiXTM software platform accelerates digital transformation for utilities, utility locators, excavators and 811 contact centers. The analytics platform aggregates millions of data point in real-time from damage histories to detect potential utility issues, and then actively makes recommendations to prevent future damage. This level of analytical sophistication is a huge step forward for our industry and one that will serve as the model of promoting safety excellence for years to come.”
The partnership combines the strengths of both companies to deliver enormous benefits to the stakeholders:
● A proactive, continuous intelligence platform
● Provide ongoing root cause analysis of damages
● Predictive risk assessment to increase operations efficiency
● Detect and combine systems of excavation encroachment or activity close to facilities/assets to provide real-time alerts
● Maximize ROI through powerful reporting and analytics
About Norfield Development Partners:
Norfield Development Partner (NDP) is a US based software and technology provider that has delivered innovative solutions for the damage prevention industry for more than 40 years. Our deep industry experience, thorough understanding of market dynamics, and commitment to technological advancement continues to keep NDP at the forefront of the industry. Our customers range from Infrastructure, Government, Construction, Excavation, Utility and 811 Contact Centers. They span across the country and are among the most respected state notification centers within the US. NDP’s software processes more than tens of millions of notification requests annually. Most importantly, NDP has the longest industry track record of keeping people safe. For more information about NDP, please visit https://norfielddp.com/.
About CodeData, Inc.:
Danville, California based CodeData, Inc. applies artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to solve transformational problems in manufacturing supply chain. With its vision of “Beyond reports and dashboards - from data to recommendations in seconds”, CodeData delivers ROI to mid-market manufacturers in weeks. CodeData is uniquely positioned with depth and expertise in building scalable, data-driven enterprise solutions in the USA, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. For more information about CodeData, please visit www.codedata.io.
