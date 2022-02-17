Kona Earth Coffee Sweetens Its Offerings with Kona Chocolate
100% Kona coffee company Kona Earth recently added Kona chocolate to their Big Island-sourced offerings.
HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Steve Wynn, Owner Kona Earth
Kona Earth's chocolate is gourmet dark chocolate made with 75% cacao. Each 2.2-ounce bar is poured by hand and scored into breakable, bite-size squares for delicious savoring.
Handcrafted from seed to bar, this artisanal chocolate delivers a sensory experience high on aroma and low on bitterness with notes of dried and fresh fruit, hints of tamarind, peach, nectarines, and a touch of spice.
Kona Earth owner/operators Steve and Joanie Wynn harvest the cacao pods from their Holualoa farm. It is a delicious treat to be savored either on its own or with a cup of Kona Earth coffee.
The new item proved extremely popular among their coffee customers. "The first batch sold out so quickly," commented Joanie. "We were scrambling to keep up with the demand – especially for Valentine's Day."
The chocolate bars can be purchased separately or bundled with Kona coffee or gift items. "The combination of Kona coffee and chocolate is a winner," said Steve, "and some of our customers actually enjoy it for breakfast."
ABOUT KONA EARTH CHOCOLATE
As "seed to cup" is to coffee, "bean to bar" connotes the handcrafted nature of the Kona chocolate-making process.
Hawaiian chocolate is considered among the very best worldwide. It recently topped the international Cacoa of Excellence competition in Paris, winning a Gold medal. Hawaii is considered an emerging origin for exceptional cacao alongside established regions like Ecuador and Ghana. Kona, in particular, is an up-and-coming origin, producing exceptionally fine, gourmet chocolate sourced from Kona cacao.
Making artisanal chocolate is a meticulous and labor-intensive process as nuanced and creative as making wine or coffee. The quality of the cacao, the finesse of the processing, and the expertise of the chocolatier all combine to create a unique flavor profile.
CARE IN EVERY CUP
As in all of their business ventures, Steve and Joanie Wynn are committed to giving back. Their "Care In Every Cup" program donates a percentage of proceeds to their local non-profit partner, The Kohala Center. The Kohala Center is dedicated to protecting essential island ecosystems, including the reefs, cloud forests, and agricultural lands.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated coffee farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its single-estate, 100% Kona coffee is hand-picked and small-batch roasted for rich flavor and incredible freshness.
Located on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano, the high mountain "mauka" climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. The coffee ripens slowly, which allows the beans to reach remarkable size and quality.
Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn tend to every phase of the process, from picking the cherry to roasting the green, then shipping the freshest coffee directly from the farm to coffee lovers everywhere.
Joanie Burton Wynn
Kona Earth, LLC
+1 415-602-6259
