Fatal Fire in Chelmsford Under Investigation 

CHELMSFORD — A two-alarm fire that claimed one person’s life and injured two firefighters does not appear suspicious, but its exact cause remains under investigation, said Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The fire in a mobile home at 175 Mason Ave. was first reported by a neighbor at about 12:45 this morning, officials said, and investigators believe it originated in the living room. Chelmsford firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames upon arrival and found one adult deceased inside. The victim’s name is not being released pending a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Two firefighters, one from Chelmsford and one from Billerica, suffered injuries battling the fire, but those injuries were not life-threatening.

The fire is being jointly investigated by the Chelmsford Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Fire departments from Billerica, Lowell, Tewksbury, Westford, and Nashua, NH, provided mutual aid. Investigators are assisted by the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the DFS Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit. DFS deployed Rehab 7 to support personnel at the scene.

