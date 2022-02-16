From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 6:36 a.m., Maine State Troopers were assisting SPS New England as they were attempting to set up a lane closure for the bridge project. SPS New England and the Troopers were in the left northbound lane of the Piscataqua River Bridge, on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire just prior to the Maine State Line where the lane closure was going to be set up. Trooper Thomas Welch, 43, who was in a fully marked cruiser with emergency lights activated was rear-ended by Sean McInnis, 31, of Merrimack, New Hampshire who was driving a silver Ford 150. Tr. Welch was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. McInnis and the two occupants in his vehicle were not injured. New Hampshire State Police is investigating the crash. Any questions about the crash or potential charges should be directed to the NHSP.

The Maine State Police and the Bureau of Highway Safety wants to remind drivers to put safety first. One of the most dangerous parts of an emergency responders’ job is stepping out on the side of the road, whether it is for a traffic stop, to assist a motorist or to investigate a crash.

To protect those who protect us, every state has “Move Over” Laws, requiring drivers to Move Over and Slow Down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated.