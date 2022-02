Royalton Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2000601

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/16/2022 1355 hours

STREET: I-89 North

TOWN: Sharon

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 14

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Jarvis

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger-side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sanjae Rennis

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Infinity

VEHICLE MODEL: G37

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on I-89 north at mile marker 14. Investigation revealed that vehicle #2 was in the right breakdown lane when it was struck by vehicle #1.

The right lane of I-89 N was shut down while both vehicles were removed due to disabling damage. Vermont State Police was assisted by Fire and Rescue personnel along with Sabil & Sons Towing.