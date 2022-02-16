Submit Release
Half-Million Dollar Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million; Mega Millions jackpot reaches $64 million

JACKSON, MISS. –Tuesday night was a good night for one lucky Mississippi Match 5 player who became the largest single jackpot winner of the game so far, winning more than a half-million dollars – $524,976 to be precise.

Last night’s drawing was the 22nd drawing for the 5-digit in-state draw game jackpot. The winning numbers were 02-13-15-19-28. The prized ticket was sold at Ramey’s located at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville. The player matched all five numbers correctly and has 180 days to claim the winnings.

In July 2021, a Jones County man and a Lamar County man split a record setting $665,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot.

Jackpot Update!

Tonight’s Powerball® jackpot reset to $20 million after being hit in Monday night’s drawing. Friday’s Mega Millions® jackpot is currently $64 million, while Thursday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot reset to $50,000.

