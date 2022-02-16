Idaho Commerce Opens 2022 Application for the Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant ProgramFeb11

Submit Release
Idaho Commerce Opens 2022 Application for the Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant Program
Feb11

Idaho Commerce Opens 2022 Application for the Idaho Regional Travel & Convention Grant Program

BOISE, Idaho (February 11, 2022)—The Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development is now accepting applications for the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program for the 2022 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the Department’s online portal by 4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) April 1, 2022.

Created in 1981, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program is funded through the collection of a 2% tax on the sales of hotel, motel, private campground and vacation rental accommodations.

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) oversees the grant program which distributes funds to non-profit, incorporated organizations which have a viable travel or convention program in place.

The ITC has the goal of promoting the State of Idaho and the designated travel regions within the state through:

  • Meaningful programs to promote scenic attractions and tourism assets of the state;
  • Return on investment through reporting that validates the best use of marketing dollars to achieve overnight stays;
  • Use of cooperative marketing opportunities to leverage budget and market penetration;
  • Collaboration and consolidation of marketing projects with partners to align strategies and leverage consistent messaging; and
  • Media opportunities that have an ability to target a broader market base or specific niche audiences.

For more information about the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant, including a detailed application schedule and an application preview visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/itc-grant-program

For any questions or access to the grant portal, please send a request to grants@commerce.idaho.gov.

