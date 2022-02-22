Acumera acquires leading Edge Computing provider Reliant with support from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital

About

Acumera is the leading supplier of network operation, visualization, and security services via orchestration of business, networking, and security workloads in the cloud, near the edge and at the edge. Acumera secures entire networks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and IoT devices and safeguards sensitive data, maximizes uptime, provides device-level visibility, and simplifies compliance for convenience store, petroleum, healthcare, restaurant, retail, unmanned parking, and other businesses. Acumera’s robust, scalable platform provides a full suite of containerized edge computing workloads for security, monitoring, management, analytics, loyalty programs, and more. Acumera is listed on the Visa and Mastercard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers. Learn more at acumera.net. Acumera, AcuVigil, AcuLink and the Acumera logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Acumera Inc. in the United States and other countries.

