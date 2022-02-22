Acumera acquires leading Edge Computing provider Reliant with support from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital
Acquisition to accelerate both companies’ growth, advancing technology and market positions in the US and abroad.AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumera, a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for network operation, visualization, and security services, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Reliant, a leading provider of edge computing solutions for retail, hospitality, health care and convenience store enterprises.
Reliant’s edge computing platform is deployed by leading global brands to support innovative, future-forward customer experiences from walk-in / walk-out shopping to contactless payments, AI-driven restaurant kitchens, and more. Reliant Platform is a hardware and cloud-agnostic solution that centralizes, automates, and controls the delivery and management of applications and systems at the network’s edge, bringing data and applications closer to the end user. Reliant Platform converges new and legacy systems into an integrated, scalable solution that provides reliability and resiliency for key workloads.
Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera, said, “Reliant represents an opportunity to invest in and leverage a strong, growing edge computing platform, as we continue to expand our technology/services offerings and product portfolio. Reliant’s edge computing solutions are a perfect complement to our network operation, visualization and security services. We look forward to partnering with Reliant’s impressive team and leveraging their integrated and scalable solution that converges new and legacy systems.”
“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Acumera team,” said Richard Newman cofounder and CTO of Reliant. “The combination of our two businesses makes Acumera the clear leader in edge computing in retail and hospitality, and will enable us to bring the benefits of Reliant Platform to new markets and verticals and continue to drive innovation with our existing clients.”
The transaction was completed with a strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital (“Peak Rock”), a leading middle-market private investment firm. The relationship with Peak Rock enables Acumera and Reliant to continue expanding their edge computing technology offerings and customer service capabilities, while also positioning the combined company for accelerated strategic growth.
About Reliant
Reliant is a leading provider of edge computing for retail, hospitality and c-store enterprises. Reliant Platform, Reliant’s edge computing solution, centralizes, automates, and controls the delivery and management of applications and systems, bringing data and solutions to the network’s edge. Reliant’s best-in-class industry knowledge combined with technical expertise delivers winning edge solutions for the business and IT alike. Reliant provides implementation and consulting services around applications, payments, PCI security, IoT applications, interactive technologies, POS, mobile, and converged and cloud infrastructures. Learn more at reliant.io.
About Peak Rock Capital
Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock’s equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock’s credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock’s real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.
About Acumera
Acumera is the leading supplier of network operation, visualization, and security services via orchestration of business, networking, and security workloads. Acumera secures entire networks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and IoT devices and safeguards data, maximizes uptime, provides device visibility, and simplifies compliance for convenience store, healthcare, restaurant, retail, unmanned parking and other businesses. Acumera’s robust, scalable platform provides a full suite of containerized edge computing workloads for security, monitoring, management, analytics, loyalty programs, and more. Acumera is listed on the Visa and Mastercard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers. Learn more at acumera.com.
