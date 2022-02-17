Cycle Labs and Prime Horizon Group Partner to Expand the Test Automation Market

Cycle Labs’ enterprise test automation technology and Prime Horizon Group’s implementation capabilities will enable superior customer outcomes for clients.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Horizon Group and Cycle Labs are excited to announce their new, collaborative partnership. The combination of Cycle Labs’ enterprise test automation technology and Prime Horizon Group’s implementation capabilities will enable superior customer outcomes for clients in the European market by empowering them to be ready for continuous deployments as they look to accelerate digital transformation across their supply chains.

Cycle Labs, makers of Cycle Test Automation, is a software and services company dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. As its newest partner, Prime Horizon Group will implement Cycle Labs’ testing software, solutions and services.

“Now more than ever companies are under pressure to accelerate digital transformation,” said Cycle Labs CEO and Co-Founder, Josh Owen. “We are excited to partner with Prime Horizon Group to provide our joint clients with the necessary capabilities to implement rapid and continuous deployment. The combination of PHG’s talented team of experts and our Cycle platform creates a powerful solution empowering organizations to accelerate change, innovation and digital transformation.”

Prime Horizon Group is a premier supply chain systems delivery firm serving the European market. Incorporating Cycle Lab’s test automation platform into their offerings will allow them to deliver both world class service and technology to the marketplace.

“We engage in partnerships to establish long term relationships, as the journey is never truly over,” said PHG Services Director, Haz Kazmi. “With the combined effort and expertise of Cycle labs and PHG, we hope to improve and challenge all aspects of testing / test automation. I’m looking forward to working with the team at Cycle Labs.”

Cycle Labs is excited to continue building our partner relationships to deliver cutting-edge deployment solutions for Blue Yonder warehouse management system users.



About Cycle Labs:

Cycle Labs is a software and services company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs are the creators and purveyors of the patented Cycle Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.cyclelabs.io.

About Prime Horizon Group:

Prime Horizon Group brings extensive experience to the Warehouse Management and Supply Chain sector. The team provides support, guidance, and hands-on expertise with WMS implementations, whole project life cycles, or any part of, from vendor selection to post go-live support. They do it all. For further information, visit www.primehorizongroup.com.