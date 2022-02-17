Submit Release
News Search

There were 546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,366 in the last 365 days.

Cycle Labs and Prime Horizon Group Partner to Expand the Test Automation Market

PHG and Cycle Labs join forces

Cycle Labs’ enterprise test automation technology and Prime Horizon Group’s implementation capabilities will enable superior customer outcomes for clients.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Horizon Group and Cycle Labs are excited to announce their new, collaborative partnership. The combination of Cycle Labs’ enterprise test automation technology and Prime Horizon Group’s implementation capabilities will enable superior customer outcomes for clients in the European market by empowering them to be ready for continuous deployments as they look to accelerate digital transformation across their supply chains.
Cycle Labs, makers of Cycle Test Automation, is a software and services company dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. As its newest partner, Prime Horizon Group will implement Cycle Labs’ testing software, solutions and services.

“Now more than ever companies are under pressure to accelerate digital transformation,” said Cycle Labs CEO and Co-Founder, Josh Owen. “We are excited to partner with Prime Horizon Group to provide our joint clients with the necessary capabilities to implement rapid and continuous deployment. The combination of PHG’s talented team of experts and our Cycle platform creates a powerful solution empowering organizations to accelerate change, innovation and digital transformation.”

Prime Horizon Group is a premier supply chain systems delivery firm serving the European market. Incorporating Cycle Lab’s test automation platform into their offerings will allow them to deliver both world class service and technology to the marketplace.

“We engage in partnerships to establish long term relationships, as the journey is never truly over,” said PHG Services Director, Haz Kazmi. “With the combined effort and expertise of Cycle labs and PHG, we hope to improve and challenge all aspects of testing / test automation. I’m looking forward to working with the team at Cycle Labs.”

Cycle Labs is excited to continue building our partner relationships to deliver cutting-edge deployment solutions for Blue Yonder warehouse management system users.


About Cycle Labs:
Cycle Labs is a software and services company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs are the creators and purveyors of the patented Cycle Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.cyclelabs.io.

About Prime Horizon Group:
Prime Horizon Group brings extensive experience to the Warehouse Management and Supply Chain sector. The team provides support, guidance, and hands-on expertise with WMS implementations, whole project life cycles, or any part of, from vendor selection to post go-live support. They do it all. For further information, visit www.primehorizongroup.com.

Asheton Ferguson
Cycle Labs
marketing@cyclelabs.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cycle Labs and Prime Horizon Group Partner to Expand the Test Automation Market

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.