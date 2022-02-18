Applications are open for the Space Force Association Future Space Professionals Scholarship
It is important to the future of our country we seek out the best and brightest to continue with and secure the United States' position in space.”COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association's The Future Space Professionals Scholarship Fund seeks to provide tuition funding to undergraduate Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics students in their junior or senior year. The purpose of the Future Space Professionals Scholarship is to encourage students with diverse backgrounds, skills, and experiences to continue to pursue STEM education as a foundation for future service as a space professional in the industry, government, or the U.S. Space Force. The SFA values the strengths inherent in the community of space professionals when the community includes a spectrum of diversity founded on the common foundation of STEM education. Additional information regarding the scholarship and application is available on the SFA website. CLICK HERE to access the application.
— Billl Woolf, SFA President
The deadline for applying is May 15, 2022. The SFA will award three $1000 scholarships to students who best meet the criteria.
The Space Force Association (SFA) is a non-profit 501c(3) organization created to provide an intellectual space for discussion and debate relevant to the U.S. Space Force and give space professionals a voice to contribute their ideas, opinions, and research on the pursuit of spacepower. SFA is the premier professional military and space education association in the nation, dedicated to United States dominance in space, a strong national defense, and support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force.
SFA president Bill Woolf (Col. USAF, Ret.) stated, "It is important to the future of our country we seek out the best and brightest to continue with and secure the United States position in space. As an organization, we are dedicated to encouraging STEM education and providing opportunities for these exceptional students.”
Former Scholarship recipient Ryan Udell graduated from Rice University (2021) with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a certificate in Engineering Leadership. He is now a Systems Engineer in the Boeing Satellite Systems Engineering Rotation Program. He is engaged with the Exploration Upper Stage and Core Stage design and propulsion team for NASA's Space Launch System rocket supporting the numerous projects to once again take humans to the Moon and onto Mars. According to Ryan, “The Space Force Association Scholarship helped me continue my studies at Rice University and helped support me to achieve my dreams.”
Scholarship applications are being accepted now through the May 15, 2022 deadline.
