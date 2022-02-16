NDDOT has added new languages for online driver’s license testing

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced today the addition of 10 languages to the online driver’s license knowledge testing service.

The initial rollout for online knowledge tests featured English and Spanish. This addition will provide customers the same options as in-person testing.

The new languages include:

Arabic

Chinese

French

Nepali

Russian

Serbian

Somali

Swahili

Turkish

Vietnamese

"Since online testing began in December, there have been nearly 1,000 online tests completed,” said Brad Schaffer, NDDOT driver license division director. “It's simple to register, available 24/7 and testing can be done immediately from anywhere with internet access."

The online test costs $10 and customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test; tablets and smartphones are not supported.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local driver’s license office. There they will provide the required documentation and receive a learner’s permit.

For more information, please visit nd.dot.gov.