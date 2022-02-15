Legislation to Improve Educator Diversity, Recruitment and Retention in New York Schools Passes Senate

Bill Sponsor Senator Jabari Brisport said, “From Kindergarten through my senior year of high school, I had a total of just one Black male teacher. When I became a public school teacher myself, I learned that only 2% of teachers nationwide are Black men, but true racial equity in our schools can only happen with a diverse pool of educators. Having a teacher who looks like them can have a big impact on educational outcomes for Black and Brown students, and they each deserve that opportunity. We must proactively develop strategies to open the door for more people of color to become teachers and to be supported once they do. I’m grateful to my predecessor, Sen. Montgomery, who originated the Task Force on Educator Diversity bill that passed the New York State Senate today.”

Bill Sponsor Senator Robert Jackson said, “New York has a teacher diversity problem. Teachers from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups can feel isolated, making it challenging to do their job well. The percentage of educators of color has been stubbornly stagnant even as a growing body of research shows a diverse teacher workforce positively affects the entire student body. This disparity puts a burden on those teachers not only to support students of color who look to them as leaders and role models, but it also can leave them feeling unsupported among colleagues.” Senator Jackson added, “Passing legislation to improve teacher diversity in New York schools like my bill S1984, directs resources to provide better education to the diverse children of New York State. I’m proud to be part of a senate majority committed to this issue, taking action to advance such a vital package of legislation.”

Bill Sponsor Kevin Parker said, "As diverse as our state is, the fact that our teaching staff does not adequately reflect the linguistic diversity of our students is a major shortfall. We know that language barriers are one the greatest hindrances to a student's success, and can make young learners feel ostracized within their own communities. My bill to establish the The Bilingual Teachers of Tomorrow Program would directly address this discrepancy, and ensure that New York schools are equipped to connect with students of all backgrounds. This legislation will allow students to better connect with their teachers and retain information as it relates to their studies”

Bill Sponsor Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “Nearly a quarter of a million public school teachers enter classrooms across New York State to make a difference in a young person’s life by preparing them for post-secondary education or vocational programs. Education is a powerful equalizer; however, only twenty percent of New York’s teachers come from Communities of Color and other underrepresented demographics. S. 342 will help attract and retain more educators who reflect the communities and share experiences like their students.”