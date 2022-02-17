MassPrinting Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification
This SOC 2 Type 1 certification is further assurance to our clients that they’ve made the right choice in partnering with us.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MassPrinting, the leader in document output solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that it has received its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 Certification.
— Julie Webster, Chief Operating Officer, MassPrinting
The certification comes after an external independent audit of the company’s information security practices. SOC 2 Type 1 certification is recognized globally as validation of a company’s information security design and practices. MassPrinting’s certification acknowledges that its systems, controls, and documentation are validated and align with industry-wide best practices.
Over the past three years, MassPrinting has made significant technology investments, including to its security systems and processes, as it has scaled to meet increased demand in document output solutions. The investment in its technology platform and infrastructure allows MassPrinting to provide solutions to fit insurance client’s document output and to streamline workflows to create a more efficient and operationally sound process with its partners.
“The integrity and privacy of our systems is of the utmost importance to us,” stated Julie Webster, Chief Operating Officer, MassPrinting. “Our clients trust us with their valuable data and we take that very seriously. This SOC 2 Type 1 certification is further assurance to our clients that they’ve made the right choice in partnering with us.”
About MassPrinting Inc.
MassPrinting has over 20 years of experience providing document output solutions to meet customer needs. Our vast experience working with insurance carriers has enabled us to know their specific challenges so we can deliver simple solutions through innovative technology. To learn more, visit www.massprinting.com.
