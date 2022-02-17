GREAT LAKES GAMING SET TO OPEN ROCHESTER, NEW YORK’S FIRST ESPORTS GAMING FACILITY DOWNTOWN

Rendering of the new Great Lakes Gaming facility in Rochester Rendering of the new Great Lakes Gaming facility in Rochester

Located on the 22nd floor of Innovation Square, Rochester's new home for esports will offer a fully charged gaming experience with sweeping views of the city

We are bringing a more sophisticated approach and professional atmosphere to gaming. The community is maturing, and customers are looking for a more age-appropriate setting.” — Ben Garvey, CEO

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Lakes Gaming (GLG) is set to open a new state-of-the-art video gaming entertainment facility serving the region’s fast growing esports community. On Tuesday, February 22, at 2 pm the team will host a free “pop-up” showcasing their offerings in the Innovation Square lobby (100 S. Clinton Avenue, the former Xerox Tower). Members of the media and general public are invited to attend. Please RSVP by sending an email to info@nrgGOpr.com.A fully charged gaming experience with sweeping views of the city:The 3,400-square-foot space overlooking downtown on the 22nd floor will feature 12 high-end PC stations, two private streaming booths, three couch console setups, and a cafe with fresh food and drink for members and guests."We're excited to bring a new aspect to in-person gaming we feel is missing in our area and we're even more excited to be a part of a revitalizing project like Innovation Square here in downtown Rochester," said Ben Garvey, CEO, president, and founder of Great Lakes Gaming. “GLG is designed specifically to bring a more sophisticated approach and professional atmosphere to gaming. The community is maturing, and customers are looking for a more age-appropriate setting -- like 22 floors up at Innovation Square.”Don't game in mom's basement anymore:Once open in April, the facility’s viewing room will offer the perfect setting for leagues, tournaments, and events giving gamers of all levels a chance to compete on stage in the clouds. GLG has partnered with Bite Rochester so when customers need a break, they can purchase fresh (think healthy, GLG won’t be offering greasy fried foods) made sandwiches, salads, yogurt parfaits, baked goods, and more onsite. “We’re taking a different approach to the entire experience and that also includes our menu. This isn’t your typical gaming lounge,” says Garvey.Ready for a #LittleBitOfGlory?GLG also organizes weekly video game tournaments across North America streamed live on Twitch. These events are free to enter and have cash prize pools. Register at https://drum.io/greatlakesgaming . To celebrate its new location, GLG is offering exclusive lounge memberships at discounted rates. Join the Gaming Country Club here https://www.glgaminglounges.com/glgcc. About Great Lakes Gaming:Founded in 2019 by Ben Garvey, Great Lakes Gaming (GLG) is a new start-up aimed at bringing a renewed sense of professionalism to the competitive gaming scene (esports). GLG has built a reputation of high-quality video game tournaments, live-streams, and its consistency to provide professional level events. Since GLG’s initial launch, they have organized and broadcasted 150 events hosting over 25,000 players nationwide, creating 1,000+ hours of action-packed content. Visit https://drum.io/greatlakesgaming for more.

Are you ready for your #LittleBitOfGlory?