Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,974 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 17, 2022

faber logo color NEW-17

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 16, 2022                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 17, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

Athens

Tri-County Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

City of Chardon

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Destination Geauga

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Three C Recovery and Health Care Network Council of Governments

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Four County Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs County

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Towpath Trail High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wayne

Northwestern Local School District

 

02/08/2021 TO 02/04/2022

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 17, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.