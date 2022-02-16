For Immediate Release:

February 16, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 17, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Tri-County Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Geauga City of Chardon 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 REISSUED Destination Geauga 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Three C Recovery and Health Care Network Council of Governments 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Henry Four County Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Meigs Meigs County FFR 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Harrison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Towpath Trail High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wayne Northwestern Local School District 02/08/2021 TO 02/04/2022 Performance Audit

A full copy of each report will be available online.

