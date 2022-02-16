South Florida newest music Icon releases his 1st Album, “BigState”

BigFa Black Tie Affair Album Release Event Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce - a membership with privilege's

The "BigState" Press Conference is February 25th and the "BigFa Black Tie Affair“, is on February 26th at the City of Miami Little Haiti Cultural Complex

Music Lyricist and other forms of art are no exception. Music is Universal and a method to achieve that goal. ” — Dr. h.c. Bernard Wh. Jennings

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 84,000 thousand Instagram followers BigFa as he is affectionately called is on the rise to be one of South Florida’s music icons. His government name is Ritch Stephane Duvivier, born in Port a Prince Haiti. He started writing lyrics as a 12- year old young man growing up in Haiti. While growing up, he knew that rap creole would help empower and motivate himself and his community, BPC. Rap Creole was born in BPC, Haiti. BigFa has written lyrics for a few Haitian celebrities such as; “Florence” from Love & Hip Hop and “Widmaier” just to name two. They have benefitted from his lyrical talents.

The “BigFa Album Release Press Conference” will take place at:

6:00pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 @

Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce located at

115 NW 167th Street, 1st Floor North Miami Beach, Florida.

Just in time for the “BigFa Black Tie Affair“, which will take place at the City of Miami Little Haiti Cultural Complex located: at 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami Florida 33137 @ 6:00pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The “BigFa Black Tie Affair” is the official Album Release Party and Concert. Due to the large turnout at his last event, we are expecting a large turnout. Seating is limited. To attend goto: Event Bright: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bigfa-black-tie-affair-tickets-243377447497 or pay at the door.

The Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce recognizes that many people within our community are talented and strive to be entrepreneurs. “Music Lyricist and other forms of art are no exception.”, “Music is Universal and a method to achieve that goal” said, Bernard Wh Jennings, President/CEO of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce.

The Biscayne Gardens Chamber, through their partner GOOGLE has added a hyper link to its website that helps people find jobs now. Anyone interested in obtaining a job are welcome to go to the Chamber website at: www.BiscayneGardensChamberOfCommerce.org and click the Job Search tab.

#GrowwithGoogle

#####



2222 Nation -BigFA M.I.A.