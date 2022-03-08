Japan Patent Office Grants Patent for Integral BioSystems NanoM™
JPO patent grant opens the door to the use of Integral BioSystems sustained release technology platform NanoM™ for patent protected drug formulation in Japan.
The NanoM™ platform technology will allow expedited development of patent-protected drug products for use in Japan”BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston area drug formulation development firm Integral BioSystems LLC has developed the NanoM™ platform technology for the formulation of new chemical entities as well as already-approved drugs in a 505(b)2 environment. The patented technology is a novel, differentiated and improved delivery approach for administering sustained-release medications, both small molecules and biologics to ocular and other tissue types, both as therapies adjunct to surgical interventions as well as stand-alone sustained release drug therapies in ophthalmology. The technology is also applicable to otology, intranasal, buccal, sublingual, urology and other accessible tissue spaces.
NanoM™ offers ways to sustain release of therapeutics, both small molecules and biologics. This is particularly useful for the development of improved, next-generation therapies in ophthalmic indications in glaucoma, cataract surgery, etc. as well as the development of regimens to treat cancer and infections for other tissues and organs. This innovation can be considered transformational and can be the platform engine for many sustained release products.
Integral BioSystems seeks to develop a product pipeline utilizing this technology for a variety of indications including ophthalmic, urology, otic, intranasal, intra-uterine and rectal routes using new drug substances, as well as using approved drugs to pursue an aggressive 505(b)2 development strategy.
About Integral BioSystems
Since its formation in 2011, Integral BioSystems has established credibility in drug formulation, CMC consulting, analytical method development and methods qualification, as well as scale-up process engineering. Along with its strong presence as an ophthalmic product development CRO, the company also has expertise in other routes, including injectables, infusions, topical dermal gels/creams, and nanocrystals. Integral BioSystems provides expertise and know-how in developing both front-of-the-eye and back-of-the-eye products, offering complete development services in pre-formulation, including bioanalytical.
For companies seeking to develop a new product that is using a re-purposed drug, Integral offers its innovative delivery systems as licensable technologies to build value into prospective clients’ drug products through a 505(b)2 regulatory strategy. With multiple billion-dollar drug products going off-patent, this presents a cost-effective way to develop an extended product life cycle with novel IP. In this manner, Integral will offer its insight and technological innovations in drug delivery to strategize and improve the customer’s product portfolio. To this effect, Integral BioSystems has been a development partner for both innovative and generic companies.
