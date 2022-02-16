Picked Cherries Launches Social Podcasting Platform; Boosts Engagement with Shareable 60-second “Picked Cherries”
Helps fans pick and share their favorite soundbites from podcasts, boosting listener engagement, fan-to-fan promotion, and discoverability.MIAMI, FL, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picked Cherries launches today as the social podcasting platform where listeners can “share podcasts like never before”, making podcasting a shared experience. With sharing and more engagement, podcasters can expand their reach and build a bigger, more loyal audience.
Setting Picked Cherries apart in the rapidly growing podcasting space is the listener’s ability to highlight and share their favorite 60-second clips (called “picked cherries”) via text, Whatsapp, messaging, email, and on all social channels.
Picked Cherries debuts with over 30,000 episodes from nearly 300 podcasts already signed onto the platform, including popular shows like Steve Treviño & Captain Evil, Capital Allocators, Reality Life with Kate Casey, From Negative To Positive with Pitbull, The Dark Horse Entrepreneur, Story Worthy, The Power Shift, Huddle Up with Gus, Your Next Stop with Juliet Hahn and more.
In addition to the social sharing feature and ability to listen to full episodes on the app, Picked Cherries is a powerful discovery engine using ‘cherry streaming’ technology in which users are provided with an endless stream of ‘picked cherries’ that fellow listeners created to discover new compelling shows that may pique their interest.
Co-Founder of Picked Cherries and serial entrepreneur from Priceline.com/Booking.com and uBid.com Jeff Hoffman added, “As podcasting continues its incredible growth trajectory and importance in our lives, we see the future of podcasting shifting into more of a shared experience. By redefining the category as social podcasting, we believe that the social elements like being interactive, inclusive, and community-centric will greatly enhance the listener experience and, at the same time, expand the reach and engagement of the podcasters on our Picked Cherries platform."
Picked Cherries Co-Founder and CEO and serial entrepreneur Stuart Goffman commented, “By entwining podcasting and social media, we’re building a celebratory and complementary community for the podcast ecosystem. We developed a powerful viral sharing platform and Picked Cherries is set to do for podcast content what Tik Tok and YouTube have done for video content. Most importantly, we endeavor to always be positive and inclusive for both the podcasters and the listeners. This is the place to be heard.”
Picked Cherries’ Chief Technology Officer Jason Inasi commented, “We designed Picked Cherries to integrate seamlessly and quickly into content creators’ workflow with no additional technology to learn. As a creator’s content gets discovered by users of the Picked Cherries application, the algorithm starts to show the content to more users of the same and similar interests so the creator is getting more exposure to people that correctly and completely align to the content that the podcaster is creating.”
Podcaster Kim Sweers, host of The Boat Boss podcast, said, “Discoverability is always a challenge for virtually all fellow podcasters. I love how Picked Cherries makes it so easy for our fans to share microcontent of what they love about my show, and then links directly back to that episode. Not only will this create great social media referrals and better engagement, but I’m looking forward to learning more about exactly what our listeners are reacting to, and building even more of a community around The Boat Boss podcast.”
Free for listeners and podcasters, all podcasters are encouraged to submit their podcasts by completing a quick and easy form (www.pickedcherries.com/submit-your-podcast).
ABOUT PICKED CHERRIES INC.:
Picked Cherries presents a new paradigm for podcasts by pioneering “social podcasting.” Through this groundbreaking application that creates “shared experiences” for the podcast ecosystem, listeners listen to their favorite podcasts and choose their own 60-second clips (a “picked cherry”), save it, and share it via text, WhatsApp, email and social media. Free for podcasters and listeners, Picked Cherries naturally creates a community by engaging the listeners and building active audiences for podcast ecosystem across all the categories such as entertainment, sports, true crime, wellness, and more. Founded by Jeff Hoffman and Stuart Goffman and now is launched on iOS.
Picked Cherries enables everyone to “share podcasts like never before”.
