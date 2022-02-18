Kinsbal Games presents Atheia an interactive storytelling experience

The story begins with readers waking up with no recollection of your past, where you are, how you get here, or who you are.

HUNGARY, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With inspiration from numerous text adventure games, Kinsbal Games wanted to challenge themselves to create their own. With Kinsbal Games being a team of two, Balint Sarosi and Kinga Halasz, it was going to be a challenge but plans to develop more stories are already in Kinsbal Games scope with the completion of their new game Atheia.

Atheia is a text adventure game that keeps you guessing on every page. The surreal and atmospheric setting that developers Kinga and Balint wanted to convey was a gruesome and horror scene. Kinsbal Games accomplished this setting and has outstanding reviews on the google play store; reviews like "DO NOT read at night." The story is entirely offline but guarantees an immersive and undisturbed reading experience. With the recommendation to wear headphones, even a non-horror enthusiast will find themselves lost in the world of Atheia.

The story begins with you waking up with no memory of who you are, what you've done in your past, or where you are? Progression in the game leaves you wondering, do you want to learn who you are or what your past was. The game has dozens of death possibilities, and the challenge is finding the best path to survive. These wrong decisions could lead to forcing yourself to cut off your legs with a pair of rusty scissors or a glass shard, so be careful with what path you choose. For the more avid players there are hidden content and easter eggs.

During the story, you learn more about yourself with these fragments, but they don't give the whole story of who you are. These fragments are about giving grim-filled tracking points, like a branching tree of all the players' decisions during the story. The player's past self and encounters of multiple death and demise scenarios can be seen in these fragments that leave you wanting to read more and more.

Atheia comes from the studio Kinsbal Games, which only has two developers. With Kinga's writing and Balint's programming together, they created this spine-chilling horror story that allows the players to decide which corner they would like to peek around. Although Kinsbal Games is small with only two creators, their imagination and skill have proven that even a small studio can create something enormously beautiful.

To get your hands on Atheia right now for free visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gmail.atheiachoicegame.