Gray, Gray, & Gray Ranked Among Top Massachusetts Accounting Firms by Boston Business Journal

CANTON, MA, US, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Canton, MA, has been ranked as the 17th largest accounting firm in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. The publication’s annual rankings are based on the size of the firm’s professional staff in the state and include both independent firms and regional offices of large national accounting firms. Gray, Gray & Gray moved up two places overall from its previous ranking and is the 6th largest independent accounting firm in the state.

“Our continued growth is a testament to the skills and dedication of our people,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MSt, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “It is especially gratifying to reach this level of success as an independent firm with local roots and ownership, which gives us the power to do more for our clients, and offer a higher level of personalization for our clients.”

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP has been named by Forbes magazine as one of “American’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms,” and as one of the “Best of the Best” top 50 accounting firms in America by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm provides consulting, business advisory, tax, and audit & assurance services to clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.