Peg's Bistro Social Media Contest
Peg Bistro is also pleased to announce the introduction of their social media contests and their biggest discounts on weekly Wednesday dealsWINNIPEG, MB, CANADA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peg Bistro is a high-quality, all natural stir fry restaurant located in Winnipeg. The unique preparation method as well as the ability to choose the favorite ingredients including vegetables, proteins, and toppings makes Peg Bistro an exciting new restaurant in the Winnipeg scene!.
Peg Bistro is also pleased to announce the introduction of the social media contests, as well as the weekly Wednesday deals which will give discounts on a variety of menu items.
The social media contests began in February, when Peg Bistro asked the fans to tag a friend whose birthday took place within the month of February. The audience needs to share the birthday post with a special mention, like & share the post, and the winner will get one of Peg Bistro's coupons for the cheap dinner!
If the participant is not lucky the first time, don't worry! Peg Bistro's February promotion lasts the entire month, and many winners will be chosen by the team.
Looking to earn even more from Peg Bistro? Participants can also sign up for our loyalty program which allows to earn more points for every dollar spent at Peg Bistro!
Try the own customised stir fry today, and visit us online or in-store to get the first taste of what makes Peg Bistro so unique and delicious.
