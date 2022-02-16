Impact of Employee Engagement Driving Diversity and Inclusion: Detailed Analysis Report by Vantage Circle

Showcasing the impact of employee engagement programs on D&I

Vantage Circle have conducted in-depth research to promote diversity and inclusion, incorporating various employee engagement and wellness initiatives.

TEXAS, TEXAS, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution has conducted in-depth research to promote diversity and inclusion, incorporating various employee engagement and wellness initiatives. The report aims at highlighting the importance and impact of employee recognition and how it improves diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The responses for the industry report have been gathered during the 2021 Virtual Conclave from over 347 respondents from various industries across the globe. The respondents comprise of multiple races, ethnicities, genders, and designations. The objectives behind conducting the survey are:

- To highlight the prominence of D&I towards having an engaged workforce

- To highlight the positive impact of employee recognition on promoting diversity and inclusion

- To understand the importance and priority of implementing D&I in a workplace

And some of the key findings from the survey are:

- 50% of the top-level management said timely and agile recognition makes a workplace diverse and inclusive

- 45% of respondents said tracking employee performance and recognizing employees help retain diverse and inclusive talent

- 44% of the respondents believe that lack of awareness about D&I is a major barrier while strategizing D&I policies at the workplace

- 55% of people strongly agree to have a D&I policy implemented by their employees

And many more.

The CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, Partha Neog stated his views on equality in the workplace and said, “Equal and unbiased recognition is an added value towards creating a diverse and inclusive workforce. When leaders appreciate every action, contribution, attitude and accomplishment irrespective of peoples’ identity, we take a step towards workplace equity.”

“The next step would be to encourage diversity in thinking, allowing leaders and decision-makers to be challenged by employees at all levels without fear of being sidelined. The day that starts to happen, we can boast of a truly engaged and diverse workforce. Executive compensation linked to these critical factors is beginning to yield results. Miracles won't happen overnight, but concerted efforts over a period will yield better results and a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive workplace”, expressed Zac Thomas CEO, HR 90 Degrees Consulting Services, United Arab Emirates



