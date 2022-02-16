Textiles Chemicals Market to reach USD 36.45 billion by 2030, Type, Application, Risk Category and Region

Global Textiles Chemicals Market to surpass USD 36.45 billion by 2030 from USD 26.34 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.60% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Textiles Chemicals Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 36.45 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 4.60% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the textile chemical market is growing owing to its mounting demand for home furnishings, floor coverings, and technical textiles globally. Additionally, rapidly growing apparel sector coupled with the rising penetration of online retail shops is anticipated to proliferate the textiles chemical market growth.

“Advent of innovative textiles and use of modern technologies to impart superior quality fabrics is projected to drive the market. In order to provide high-performance garments, smart clothing with desirable appearance, and protective apparel, the textile chemicals manufacturers are using nanotechnology. Nanotechnology enables the adjustment of fabric at the molecular level and offers additional features without altering thickness and stiffness of the fabric.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Textiles Chemicals Market: Key Players

• Archroma

• Tanatex Chemicals

• Huntsman

• DowDuPont

• Evonik Industries

• WackerChemie AG

• Rudolf Group

• Bozzetto Group

• Dystar Group

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Kemin Industries

• Covestro

• Croda Chemicals

• CHT Group

Textile chemicals are the chemicals used to improve the appearance, wearability, and functionality of a textiles. Textile chemicals are utilized for the effective processing and treatment of textiles. Textile chemicals can be added to the end product to obtain specific functions. Textile chemicals offer special features such as antimicrobial properties, stain resistance, sweat absorbency, wrinkle resistance, desired texture, and finish to the fabrics. Textile chemicals find application in numerous end-user industries including home furnishing, technical textiles, home textiles, and apparel. With the development of innovative textiles and fabrics, the textile chemicals manufacturers are persistently producing the products for the future fabrics especially for construction medical, and functional interior textiles

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Textiles Chemicals market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2020-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Product Type into Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, and Others. By Fiber the market is bifurcated into Natural and Synthetic. By Application, the market is segmented into Apparel, Home Textile, and Technical Textile. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Textiles Chemicals Market Segments:

By Fiber

• Natural

• Synthetic

By Product Type

• Coating & Sizing Agents

• Colorants & Auxiliaries

• Finishing Agents

• Surfactants

• Desizing Agents

• Bleaching Agents

• Others

By Application

• Apparel

• Home Textile

